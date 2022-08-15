ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jeanie Buss Says Michael Jordan Is the GOAT

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4DRk_0hI2ZJV100

The Lakers owner was featured in a promo for NBA 2K23 where she gave her pick on the greatest of all time.

The never-ending debate on the GOAT is old as time itself. Everyone has their preferences, and obviously some in the basketball world have a personal stake in the debate.

Despite being the Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss didn’t say LeBron James was the GOAT. She didn’t pick Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Kobe Bryant. Instead, in the latest promo for NBA 2K23 video game, she picked Michael Jordan as the greatest to ever lace them up.

“Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time,” Buss said in the clip.

There are several covers for this year’s iteration of the popular video game series and Jordan is featured in two of them. There is a “Michael Jordan Edition” that features him and then there’s the “Championship Edition” that simply has his iconic No. 23 Bulls jersey hanging.

Jordan has held on to the title of GOAT for the better part of 30 years and to this day his resumé appears untouchable. He won all six of his Finals appearances and won Finals MVP in all of them. He was named regular-season MVP five times, has 10 scoring titles and was named Defensive Player of the Year. And that barely scratches the surface of his accomplishments on the court that are featured in 2K23.

The game is set to release Sept. 8.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant

Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeannie Buss#Goat#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

90K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy