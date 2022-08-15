Read full article on original website
Heather Ball-Druce
3d ago
Omg!! seriously?? DO NOT REMAKE this Movie!! The Wizard of Oz is one of a kind! if it gets remade That would Totally Ruin it By Far!!! Please don't REMAKE it!!!
Reply(9)
132
Herb Wells
2d ago
you got to wonder how politically correct it's going to be!. they're going to destroy it, and you know they will. every time Hollywood does a remake of a classic movie, they destroy it because it's the way of the canceled culture it now infects hollywood.
Reply(6)
48
Norman MCEACHERN
3d ago
these people just want to ruin everything, don't remake this movie, it will be just pathetic,It's not broken so don't try to fix it
Reply(1)
41
Comments / 198