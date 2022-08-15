Astros 3B Alex Bregman hits HR for fans from Uvalde

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

What made this particular long ball so special was that it came at the request of a young fan from Uvalde, who asked Bregman before the game to hit one out for her town.

"Anything we can do for them, I'm glad they were here today," Bregman told reporters of the fans who were at Sunday's game for Uvalde Strong Day. "As soon as I got to the dugout Dusty said, 'Hey, you hit one for Uvalde.'"

The Astros gifted 3,000 tickets to Sunday's game to family and friends of the victims of the shooting in Uvalde in May. The team also reportedly held fundraising efforts throughout the day with proceeds going back to the community.

"I think it's really nice what the Astros have done to try and help the healing process," Bregman said.

Bregman ended the afternoon going 2-for-4 at the plate as the Astros coasted to a 6-3 win on Sunday.