Lite 96.9 WFPG

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun

BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia

If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault

The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Resident complaints lead to drug arrest in Pleasantville

A Pleasantville man was arrested Sunday on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Offficers Kamen Potts and Kamau Bazemore were patrolling the area of Sassafras Run in response to resident complaints about BB guns, dirt bikes, drug activity and unruly juveniles, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. During their patrol, they saw...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
