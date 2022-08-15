Read full article on original website
Atlantic City man freed pending guns-and-drugs sentencing arrested with gun and drugs
An Atlantic City man out of jail pending sentencing in a gun case is back behind bars after police allegedly found him with a gun and drugs. Joaquin DeJesus, 52, was arrested Tuesday as he arrived at the Sheraton Atlantic City, according to the charges. He was found with seven grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash.
Defendant’s mother among four indicted in Atlantic City gang-related shooting
An Atlantic City woman is accused of witness-tampering in a gang-related shooting allegedly carried out by her son and two others. Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a juvenile boy allegedly planned the Aug. 12, 2021, on a 22-year-old identified only as M.B. M.B. was walking on the sidewalk around 1600...
Jersey Shore Man Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Trafficking Charges: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has pleaded guilty to drug-dealing charges, authorities said. The case was part of a larger investigation called "Operation Checkmate," according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. James Hemenway, of Morganville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine and with intent to distribute,...
Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun
BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops: Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Charged For Threatening Family Members
Cops in Wildwood Crest say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening family members late Monday night. The scene unfolded just after 11:45 PM in the 100 east block of Orchid Avenue, according to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, when officers were called to a home for a report of a disturbance.
Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia
If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Stolen Car Investigation Leads to Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized in Pleasantville, NJ
A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized. The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle. While...
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault
The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
Middle Twp, NJ Police Promote First Female Acting Captain
Middle Township Police promoted Jen DeLanzo to the highest rank ever achieved by a woman in the department this week. DeLanzo was sworn in Monday night as the first female acting police captain in the Middle Township Police. Officer Brian Murphy also received his official promotion to lieutenant during Monday's...
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
Resident complaints lead to drug arrest in Pleasantville
A Pleasantville man was arrested Sunday on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Offficers Kamen Potts and Kamau Bazemore were patrolling the area of Sassafras Run in response to resident complaints about BB guns, dirt bikes, drug activity and unruly juveniles, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. During their patrol, they saw...
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County
Authorities in Bucks County say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe
A corrections officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility has admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a prisoner. And for doing so, he now potentially faces decades behind bars with the people that he formerly watched over. On Tuesday, 36-year-old...
fox29.com
Police: Man cleaning gun outside Philadelphia home shoots himself and his brother
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was cleaning his gun outside a home in Philadelphia when it unintentionally fired and struck him and his brother. Officers say the 38-year-old was on the back porch of a home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street when the apparent accidental shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
