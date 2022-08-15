BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO