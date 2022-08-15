ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Micromedia Will Not Endorse Candidates

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
File Photo

In the letters page of our print newspapers, we give you a chance to endorse the candidate of your choice. You’ll see endorsements for any party. But what you won’t see is an endorsement from the newspaper itself.

Micromedia Publications, and our website JerseyShoreOnline.com, does not endorse candidates. We feel it is our job to provide you with as much information as possible for you to make your own decision. However, we will never tell you who to vote for. We want you to make an informed decision.

All media sources are supposed to be neutral. It’s always been our goal to report the news fairly and accurately, and without bias. How could we do that if we supported someone’s campaign?

Therefore, the letters page is a place for YOUR opinions about candidates, not ours.

Chris Lundy

