Freya the walrus: Fisheries director explains why animal was euthanised

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Freya the walrus was put down out of concerns for the safety of the public who flocked to see her, Norwegian authorities have confirmed.

The mammal rose to fame after sinking several boats in Oslo ’s harbour in her efforts to sunbathe.

Large crowds gathered near her to take pictures, despite repeated warnings to stay away.

Freya was euthanised on Sunday, 14 August as the only “viable” option.

“The possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained”, Directorate of Fisheries head Frank Bakke-Jensen said.

Good Ole Mrs Wilson
3d ago

So sad! They went to the last resort first. They didn’t even seem to explore other options. Some humans just suck. Bye Freya, you were a joy to watch, we will miss your antics.😪

