Vogue just named a Mass. getaway among the 15 most charming boutique hotels in the U.S.

The courtyard at Faraway Nantucket. Blue Flag Partners

If your travel checklist includes a charming night’s stay, a boutique hotel on Nantucket with a terrace full of rattan furniture and vintage umbrellas won’t disappoint, according to Vogue magazine.

Vogue recently named 15 of the most charming boutique hotels in the U.S. and included Faraway Nantucket. The 62-room hotel in downtown Nantucket opened last summer.

“Boutique hotels, inherently more intimate due to their smaller size (maxing out at around 100 rooms) provide the sorts of local charms that larger hotels lack, articulated through a more curated hospitality directive,” wrote Vogue. “Design is a big focus, and they lean on a city’s history and specialties to help guide their approach.”

Here is what Vogue wrote about Faraway Nantucket:

“Conveniently situated in the middle of town with a large patio lined with rattan furniture, vintage umbrellas, and potted plants, Faraway is the place to see and be seen at all hours of the day in Nantucket—but especially at cocktail hour when patrons of the hotel’s stylish restaurant, Sister Ship, spill outside. In the rooms, the typical maritime stripes and white wicker furniture commonly associated with the island are replaced with maximalist wallpaper, chevron-printed fabrics, and rattan chandeliers. The quad room features two sets of bunk beds perfect for groups or, if booked with the adjoining queen or king room, are a great option for accommodating families.” — Vogue

Earlier this year, Faraway Nantucket was named among the hottest new getaways on the planet by Conde Nast Traveler.

