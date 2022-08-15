ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here

After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Why Am I Unable to Connect to the Login Queue in 'League of Legends'?

The online battle arena game League of Legends has kept a steady player base since its release in 2009, bringing in multiple awards and nominations. Unfortunately, despite its popularity and consistent fan base, sometimes players find themselves unable to log on to League of Legends, receiving an error message that they are unable to connect to the login queue. Here's a quick guide on how to troubleshoot this issue on your own.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Bitwave Games to bring Toaplan’s ‘Zero Wing’ and more to PC

Bitwave Games has announced that it is bringing a number of shoot ‘em ups from classic Japanese developer Toaplan to PC. The first PC release of these arcade games was announced today (August 18), with each also coming with a number of quality of life improvements alongside the basic ports themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
Digital Trends

MultiVersus was July’s bestselling game despite being free-to-play

Free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus was July 2022’s bestselling game in the United States, as revealed by market research company The NPD Group. Although the game is free, its optional, paid Founder’s Packs “fit into the full game sale bucket,” according to NPD’s Mat Piscatella. This is noteworthy since NPD tracks dollar sales, not the number of copies sold.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All your Overwatch skins and cosmetics carry into Overwatch 2, Blizzard reaffirms

Starting today, players can merge their accounts across platforms to bring all progression and cosmetics into the new game. It's not often that I'll say this, but if you only play Overwatch on PC, you can safely ignore this entire post and move on to other things. But if not—if you play with multiple accounts on multiple platforms—then this is for you: A detailed explainer on how cross-progression will work in Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab), which will merge Overwatch accounts on consoles and PC into a single, all-encompassing profile that contains (with a few limitations) everything you've previously achieved in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
PC Gamer

Starfield is going to Gamescom, but not with new gameplay

Fans thought they'd uncovered the next Starfield info drop, but no such luck. Even after its big 15 minute reveal this summer, everyone is begging for more Starfield details. Fans spotted a mention of Starfield gameplay being shown during an on-site Gamescom fan event in Germany next week, but it turns out their hopes were a little too high.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo was working on a cross-platform accessibility controller

According to former Nintendo Of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé, Nintendo was working on a cross-platform controller, designed for people with access needs. Fils-Aimé said Xbox’s adaptive controller was used “as a jumping-off point to create something that would be platform-agnostic and adaptable by any consumer,” in a new interview with Inverse.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ to reveal new DLC ‘Bloody Ties’ at Gamescom

It’s been confirmed that new DLC is coming to Dying Light 2: Stay Human, with Bloody Ties set to be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Making the announcement on Twitter, host Geoff Keighley wrote: “Tuesday, see the reveal of Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, the new DLC, during Gamescom Opening Night Live.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
25K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy