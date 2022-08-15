Read full article on original website
Polygon
Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here
After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.
Wing Commander IV: Remastered revitalizes a PC gaming classic
A demo of the fan-made remaster is now available.
Why Am I Unable to Connect to the Login Queue in 'League of Legends'?
The online battle arena game League of Legends has kept a steady player base since its release in 2009, bringing in multiple awards and nominations. Unfortunately, despite its popularity and consistent fan base, sometimes players find themselves unable to log on to League of Legends, receiving an error message that they are unable to connect to the login queue. Here's a quick guide on how to troubleshoot this issue on your own.
NME
Bitwave Games to bring Toaplan’s ‘Zero Wing’ and more to PC
Bitwave Games has announced that it is bringing a number of shoot ‘em ups from classic Japanese developer Toaplan to PC. The first PC release of these arcade games was announced today (August 18), with each also coming with a number of quality of life improvements alongside the basic ports themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
MultiVersus was July’s bestselling game despite being free-to-play
Free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus was July 2022’s bestselling game in the United States, as revealed by market research company The NPD Group. Although the game is free, its optional, paid Founder’s Packs “fit into the full game sale bucket,” according to NPD’s Mat Piscatella. This is noteworthy since NPD tracks dollar sales, not the number of copies sold.
All your Overwatch skins and cosmetics carry into Overwatch 2, Blizzard reaffirms
Starting today, players can merge their accounts across platforms to bring all progression and cosmetics into the new game. It's not often that I'll say this, but if you only play Overwatch on PC, you can safely ignore this entire post and move on to other things. But if not—if you play with multiple accounts on multiple platforms—then this is for you: A detailed explainer on how cross-progression will work in Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab), which will merge Overwatch accounts on consoles and PC into a single, all-encompassing profile that contains (with a few limitations) everything you've previously achieved in the game.
An official D&D virtual tabletop system is being developed in Unreal Engine 5
The "D&D digital play experience" will work alongside D&D Beyond and the next Dungeons & Dragons ruleset. An official digital toolset and virtual tabletop for playing Dungeons & Dragons is on the way. During an event today, Wizards of the Coast showed off some in-engine footage from the toolset's pre-alpha phase.
Goku Is One of the Most Well-Known Names in 'Dragon Ball' — Why Does Vegeta Call Him "Kakarot"?
The Dragon Ball series is probably one of the most well-known anime franchises in history. The long-standing action series has long been credited with providing one of the first mainstream bridges for Japanese animation to reach international audiences. Weebs all over the world can thank Dragon Ball for paving the way for other anime to transcend borders.
Starfield is going to Gamescom, but not with new gameplay
Fans thought they'd uncovered the next Starfield info drop, but no such luck. Even after its big 15 minute reveal this summer, everyone is begging for more Starfield details. Fans spotted a mention of Starfield gameplay being shown during an on-site Gamescom fan event in Germany next week, but it turns out their hopes were a little too high.
NME
Nintendo was working on a cross-platform accessibility controller
According to former Nintendo Of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé, Nintendo was working on a cross-platform controller, designed for people with access needs. Fils-Aimé said Xbox’s adaptive controller was used “as a jumping-off point to create something that would be platform-agnostic and adaptable by any consumer,” in a new interview with Inverse.
NME
‘Dying Light 2’ to reveal new DLC ‘Bloody Ties’ at Gamescom
It’s been confirmed that new DLC is coming to Dying Light 2: Stay Human, with Bloody Ties set to be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Making the announcement on Twitter, host Geoff Keighley wrote: “Tuesday, see the reveal of Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, the new DLC, during Gamescom Opening Night Live.
