247Sports
Georgia football: Jamon Dumas-Johnson aims to ‘keep the same Georgia standard’
By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded in April, inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson had capitalized on his chance to make a name for himself at a position where the Bulldogs desperately needed players to step up. It’s been the same story during fall camp for Dumas-Johnson, who has watched some of the team’s most productive linebackers up close and is preparing to prove he can pick up right where they left off.
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 15 Days, No. 15 Jack Harris
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
Georgia football podcast: A closer look at fall camp with the Bulldogs' 2nd scrimmage looming
Dawgs247's Rusty Mansell and Jordan Hill talk about what they've learned through the first half of Georgia's fall camp, update several injury situations and preview what's to come from Saturday's scrimmage. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google...
Georgia football: Mykel Williams named Preseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN
As Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2022 class, defensive lineman Mykel Williams arrived in Athens with a lot of hype. Williams still has a ways to go to truly prove himself as a Bulldog, but many outside the program are expecting the Columbus, Georgia native to accomplish quite a lot this fall.
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
