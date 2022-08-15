By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded in April, inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson had capitalized on his chance to make a name for himself at a position where the Bulldogs desperately needed players to step up. It’s been the same story during fall camp for Dumas-Johnson, who has watched some of the team’s most productive linebackers up close and is preparing to prove he can pick up right where they left off.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO