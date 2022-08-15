ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK approves first Covid-19 booster vaccine to target two variants

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The UK ’s medicines regulator has approved the first-ever “bivalent” Covid -19 booster vaccination that targets two different coronavirus variants.

Moderna ’s adapted vaccine will target both the original virus from 2020, and the Omicron variant.

After it was found to meet the required safety standards, the shot was approved for adults by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

UK is the first nation to approve the new booster dose.

Safety monitoring showed that observed side effects were the same as those seen for the original Moderna dose, according to an MHRA statement.

