kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE FOR TAXATION ON PROPERTY FOR THE YEAR 2022
The Marshall City Council approved the first and second readings of an ordinance for taxation on city property Monday, August 15. The ordinance was broken up into several different sections detailing the purpose of various levies. Section one of the ordinance was the sum of .5901 cents per hundred dollars...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Council Approves Mayoral Appointments
Albany’s Board of Aldermen approved the tax levy and the mayoral appointment for the city during a meeting held Tuesday night. The tax levy was approved following a public hearing. The tax levy will be $1.78 per hundred dollars of assessed valuation. The levy breakdown will be 68 cents into the General Fund, 61 cents for the Library, 30 cents for Parks, and 19 cents for Public Health.
tncontentexchange.com
Massive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spaces
LIBERTY — In May of 2017, GaleHart Communities presented a proposed 1,055-acre mixed-use community bearing the name Aviara to the Liberty City Council. Fast-forward seven years and three months, and Dave Gale and Tom Hart, co-founders of GaleHart and leaders in the development, came back to the council to discuss the now-branded Montage Liberty. The development still surrounds Liberty North High School and is adjacent to Interstate 35.
kchi.com
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
kchi.com
Trenton “Coffee With A Cop” Wednesday
The Trenton Police Department will have its next “Coffee with a Cop” program on Wednesday, August 17th from 8 am to 10 am at the Trenton Chamber of Commerce office. Citizens in the community can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department. The Police Department encourages people to attend, ask questions about the Department, Special Programs, or Law Enforcement in general.
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A woman charged in Livingston County with first-degree murder had her case certified to Division One of Circuit Court on August 16th. Online court information shows that 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled for arraignment on September 8th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Hall was arrested in Kansas...
kttn.com
Kansas City man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man on a capias warrant on August 17th for failure to appear in court. Forty-six-year-old Bevan James Bohm’s original charges were the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and stealing $750 or more.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Department Responded To 110 Calls Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service on Wednesday. 8:00 am, A 36-year-old subject turned themselves in on two Livingston County warrants and was released after posting an appearance bond. 2:25 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined the driver possibly being intoxicated....
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash
MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Concordia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man captured in surveillance photos. A release says officers responded to a Dollar General in reference to a stolen vehicle on August 16. The subject also allegedly stole merchandise from the store before stealing the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Independence.
kchi.com
Police Department Responds To 105 Calls On Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 105 calls for service on Tuesday. 10:59 am, Officer received information about a possible sex offense. That investigation is to continue. 3:06 pm, Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Old US 36 Highway. The subject was contacted and left the property after...
kchi.com
Annual “Meet The Hornets” Night Set For Tuesday
The Annual “Meet the Hornets” night for the Chillicothe High School Fall Sports teams will be on Tuesday, August 23rd. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the introductions beginning at 7 p.m. The introductions will include all the fall sports teams including the dance team, cheerleading, cross...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty church bingo night Saturday
LIBERTY — Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road in Liberty, is hosting a bingo night starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Bingo cards will cost $1 per board, per round. Donated prizes will be awarded each round for both kids and adults, with at least 12 rounds played with everyone welcome to join the fun, said Pastor Mike Kern.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests Locally
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two arrests locally overnight on Thursday night into Friday. 12:38 am – 32-year-old Anthony R Brookshier of Cameron was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Pettis County Jail and released. 2:45 am – 23-year-old Henry F Eiserer of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
kq2.com
Clinton County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting
(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, just after 6:00 p.m. According to a news release from the sheriff, Lathrop Fire, Tri-County EMS and Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to a residence outside of Turney for a report of a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim, Joshua Galloway, 34, of Turney died from his injuries.
