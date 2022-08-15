Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Report: Amazon Fresh coming to Fair Lakes Shopping Center
The Washington Business Journal reports that Amazon.com Inc. is seeking subcontractors to renovate space within the shopping center. Not much has been publicly disclosed about the project. WBJ discovered a permit under the name L.F. Jennings for 12993 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, a code used by the company for Amazon Fresh stores.
ffxnow.com
Celebrate Fairfax to crown karaoke champ at final Tysons Block Party
Celebrate Fairfax Inc. will close out the summer tomorrow (Friday) with an outdoor bash and some tunes. The nonprofit organization best known for staging the annual Celebrate Fairfax! Festival will kick off the third and final Tysons Block Party of the season at 4 p.m. outside The PARC (8508 Leesburg Pike), the events venue it established at a former Container Store.
ffxnow.com
Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!
Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
I-66 Lane Closure in Vienna Area Starts Tonight — “The left travel lane on I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495 will be closed beginning around 9 p.m. Friday, August 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25, to allow for continued construction of the future I-66 Express Lanes…Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes during this period.” [VDOT]
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
ffxnow.com
Reston Community Center taps former Comstock employee for programming role
Reston Community Center has hired a new director of offsite and collaborative programming in an effort to expand beyond the walls of its two facilities. Maggie Parker, who most recently served as executive director of Partnership Reston, will take on the role, which includes directing offsite programming like the summer concert series and family-friendly events in area neighborhoods.
ffxnow.com
FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
WTOP
Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.
Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
ffxnow.com
After soiree in Kingstowne business, loose community pig reunited with owner
A pig that found its way to a local business that happen to be trained in proper swine handling has been returned to his owner. The pig was caught by staff at Nalls Produce, a garden center located in the Kingstowne area, which turned the loose community pig to the county’s animal control division.
arlnow.com
New membership program launches at several Arlington bars, providing beers and pizza slices
(Updated, 8:50 p.m.) The company behind several Arlington bars is launching a membership service that aims to position its portfolio as a casual social club, of sorts. The D.C.-based hospitality group Tin Shop — which owns Pentagon City’s Highline RxR, Quincy Hall in Ballston, the soon-to-open Astro Beer Hall in Shirlington, and seven other D.C. area food-and-drink spots — is starting the “Tin Shop Social Club,” a $39.99/mo service providing drinks and food to members.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
alxnow.com
These restaurants, salons and other businesses are for sale in Alexandria
Ready to expand your horizons with a brick and mortar?. The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in Alexandria. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic...
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
ffxnow.com
Coworking company will open shared office spaces in Merrifield this winter
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A coworking company that advertises its flexible offices as “the future of workspace” is bringing that future to Merrifield. Venture X has leased nearly 28,000 square feet of space on the third floor of Williams Crossing (3060 Williams Drive) and will open its first coworking location in Fairfax County on Jan. 2, 2023, the company announced last Wednesday (Aug. 10).
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
theburn.com
Bilstad’s Beignets close to opening in Ashburn
Bilstad’s Beignets, a pop-up purveyor of the puffy French pastries, is getting close to opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Ashburn. If all goes as planned, they are looking at opening sometime in September. Bilstad’s is coming to a storefront in the Old Ashburn neighborhood along Ashburn Road. The...
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Huge brick colonial in a fantastic neighborhood
Home of the Week: Huge brick colonial in a fantastic neighborhood. With open spaces, an expansive brick patio for outdoor fun and dazzling Lee’s Parke community amenities, 9551 Evergreen Circle is move-in ready for you!. This colonial with a beautiful brick front spans nearly 4,000 square feet. Within its...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Forest removed from sites open for Fairfax County’s yearly deer hunts
A September hunt intended to control the local deer population in Tysons Forest has been canceled. Voicing safety concerns, residents and other community members near the 33-acre Tysons Forest — also known as Old Courthouse Spring Branch Stream Valley Park — successfully campaigned to get it removed from a list of areas marked for deer hunting.
ffxnow.com
New Vienna police station could open to public in September
Workers are putting the finishing touches on Vienna’s new police station, which will consolidate all police operations under one roof and provide new community spaces. After some disruptions earlier this year due to supply chain issues, the $14 million facility is scheduled to finish punch-list items and get a final Fairfax County inspection next week, according to an Aug. 12 update from the Town of Vienna Police Department.
