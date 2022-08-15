ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streeter discusses whether Uiagalelei's accuracy has improved

One of the things DJ Uiagalelei struggled with a season ago was his accuracy, with the Clemson quarterback completing only 55.6 percent of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9).

However, the rising junior has improved from an accuracy standpoint since his first full season as a starter in 2021 and even improved in that regard since the spring, according to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Streeter met with the media following the Tigers’ practice Monday and talked about how Uiagalelei’s accuracy has gotten better, thanks in part to increased confidence as well as more continuity with his receivers – something Uiagalelei didn’t have a lot of last year amid various injuries to the receiving corps.

“I really feel like he has (improved his accuracy),” Streeter said. “I think he’s just gotten more confident. The other thing is, when you have guys that are back healthy and you’ve got a consistent, every day in, day out, you’re throwing to the same guys, that creates a lot of confidence right there. So, his accuracy has been a lot better this fall, a lot better from even the spring and last fall. So, just knowing who he has out there, and they’re on the same page a lot more than they’ve been in the past.”

Uiagalelei enters the 2022 season having completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 23 games (15 starts) across his first two years as a Tiger.

Clemson football and its quarterback situation have been a major talking point over the offseason. Head coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview with the ACC Network, was asked where he sees quarterback DJ Uiagalelei coming into this season. “He’s incredibly confident (and) he’s been through some battles. Last year was...
Clemson's newest offer at defensive end, four-star Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, tells Clemson247 that he'll take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of Clemson's first home game on Sept. 10. Clemson faces Furman that weekend. The Tigers offered Parker earlier this month shortly after he de-committed...
