Sign Up For Hilltopper 5K Run This Sunday
There’s still time to register for the Hilltopper 5K Run! The race starts at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Canyon and Trinity (next to the Canyon Complex parking lot) and ends at the Los Alamos Co-Op Park. on Central Avenue. A one mile fun run/walk is included so bring the whole family. Packet pick-up will be on Saturday between noon and 6pm at the LAPS Foundation office at 101 Central Avenue, or beginning at 6am on Sunday before the race. Register for the race at: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/68560.
Kiwanis Club Hears Briefing On Food Depot
Santa Fe Food Depot’s Director of Development Kira Howard addresses local Kiwanis Club. Courtesy photo. Kira Howard, Director of Development for the Food Depot, based in Santa Fe, gave a presentation to Los Alamos Kiwanis August 19 on the goals and accomplishments of the organization. The Depot is 20...
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
LAHS: Tickets For All Home Events Must Be Purchased In Advance Online
The Los Alamos High School Athletics Department wants to remind fans that tickets for all home events must be purchased in advance at https://lahstoppers.com/event-tickets. Tickets may be purchased at the game using a QR code for access to the ticket app. There are no cash sales for tickets at any event.
Los Alamos Youth Mountain Bikers Compete At Oak Flats
Los Alamos youth cyclists and coaches warmed up in the parking lot before the Oak Flats Mountain Bike race early Sunday morning. Quanah Moseley, Mila Moseley, Paul Allen, Morgan Allen, Chris McLean, James Tyldesley, Jim Tyldesley, Ian McLean, Cullen McLean, Calvin Grow, and Mary Grow (left to right). Courtesy photo.
Results Of Blue Ribbon Los Alamos County Fair Pie Contest Announced
Judges for the Los Alamos County Fair Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest Saturday at Ashley Pond Park were Bernadette Lauritzen, Cippie Maes and Steve Coates, pictured here with some of the pies entered in the contest. Winners were Theresa Kucinski’s peach pie, Will Savage’s lemon honey pie, and Victor Rascon’s Dutch apple pie. Will Savage also received a gift card as the youngest of the three winning pies. The contest prizes were sponsored by the Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Purchase Of Former Reel Deal Theater Closed Monday
New owners of the former Reel Deel Theater, Sammi Owens and Allen Saenz in the ticket booth Tuesday. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. There was great excitement at the former Reel Deal Theater Tuesday as Allan Saenz and Sammi Owens announced that their purchase of the theater has closed. Saenz is the owner of Los Alamos Network.
Obituary: Deborah Flores Sept. 21, 1960 – Aug. 8, 2022
Deborah Flores, 61, of Los Alamos passed away August 8, 2022 following a short illness. Deborah was born September 21, 1960 in El Centro, Calif. She graduated from El Centro High School. In 2002, she moved to Los Alamos with her husband Henry and family. She worked for many years for Los Alamos Transit and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Engagement Announcement: Haertling/Dylla
Michael and Trudy Haertling are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen, to Zach Dylla, son of Gary and Penny Dylla. Kristen is a 2014 graduate of Los Alamos High School. The couple met at Texas Tech University, got engaged in Kristen’s hometown of White Rock, and currently reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Photo by Weckmann Photography.
Yard Sale List – Aug. 19-21
3412 Urban, Los Alamos. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A little bit of everything; Kitchen, household, vintage and depression glassware, ceramics, decorative items and artwork, matted photos, books, linens, clothing, shoes, jewelry, scarves and more. 173 Piedra Loop, Pajarito Acres in White Rock. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m....
Archery Fun Shoot Saturday To Raise Funds For Archie Nixon Who Is Headed To Italy With Team USA For World Championships
Los Alamos archer Archie Nixon is heading to Terni, Italy in September to compete with Team USA at the World 3D Archery Championships. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. The Los Alamos Atomic Archers are hosting a Fun Shoot Saturday, Aug. 20 to raise funds for long-time Los Alamos resident...
Los Alamos Tennis Club Holds 5th Annual Joel Williams Tennis Tournament July 28-31
Volney Hildreth competes in the recent Los Alamos Tennis Club’s 5th Annual Joel Williams Tournament. Courtesy photo. Despite multiple bouts of inclement weather, the Los Alamos Tennis Club’s 5th Annual Joel Williams Tennis Tournament was held from July 28-31 at Urban Park and Pinon Park courts. While the weather could have (and sometimes literally did!) put a damper on the festivities and play, the 35 plus participants collectively enjoyed more than 60 matches of tennis and barbeque that occurred over the weekend.
New Sapphire Pilot Program Starts At Los Alamos School of Gymnastics This Fall
New Sapphire pilot program of the United States of America Gymnastics (USAG) Xcel program starts at Los Alamos School of Gymnastics (LASG) this fall. The Sapphire pilot program is the highest level in Xcel program, which the LASG director, Louise Janecky was the main impetus to establish it. Louise Janecky,...
The Los Alamos Underworld
When I wrote about the proposed new nuisance code the other day, https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/08/08/analysis-of-proposed-changes-to-nuisance-code-chapter-18/ I referred to its impact on the owners and renters of older residences on difficult lots, especially in the government-built sections of town and the mobile home communities. These areas are by no means slums or candidates for urban renewal; many homes in these areas have been renovated or carefully maintained. But many lower income residents live there.
LANL Emergency Response Training Center Creates Realistic Training Scenarios To Simulate Almost Any Event
LANL Emergency Response Technician Jason Martinez, a Los Alamos High School alumnus, rates the performance of a HazMat team during the recent HazMat Challenge at the LANL Emergency Response Training Facility at TA-49. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The HazMat team from the 64th WMD-CST, NM Army National Guard from...
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
Governor Signs Emergency Declaration For Rio Arriba County Due To Flooding
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Rio Arriba County, making funding and state resources available for the affected county. The declaration follows monsoon flooding that began earlier this summer and continues to affect public safety and critical infrastructure. The executive...
Area Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Ricky Martinez, Jr. In Connection With Recent Robberies In Espanola
The Espanola community is reeling with shock and fear Wednesday following the shooting death of Cypress Garcia, an employee of Lotaburger on Riverside Drive. Mr. Garcia reportedly shot in the head and chest and succumbed to his injuries. The robbery at Lotaburger was the most recent of six armed robberies...
