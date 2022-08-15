ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-15

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TEC8_0hI2XM4m00
Photo by Shonda Ranson

By Mike Lynn

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. 

On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct an inspection on Interstate 80 between Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 16 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 18 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on Glenbrook Road between Cherry Valley Road and Business Route 209 in Stroud Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 19 but could be delayed in the event of rain.



On August 17, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct drainage work on Gilbert Road between PA 115 and US 209 in Chestnuthill Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 19 but could be delayed in the event of rain. 

On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct pothole patching on PA 940 between PA 115 and PA 423 in Tobyhanna Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 19 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

On August 18, the PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces will conduct an inspection on Lower Cherry Valley Road between Old Route 115 and Spring Mountain Lane in Ross Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both directions. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 18 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

On August 29, the PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces will conduct an inspection on Island Park Road/Lower Saucon Road between Freemansburg Avenue and Tumble Creek Road in Glendon Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 08:30 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect Lane restrictions with flagging. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 29 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

511PA is a free service that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles 24 hours a day by visiting www.511PA.com.

Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
