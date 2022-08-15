ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit

Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL
NBC Sports

Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?

Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady over training camp absence

Antonio Brown is taking aim at Tom Brady again, this time over the quarterback’s leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will be away from the Bucs until at least next week after he left the team for personal reasons. Head coach Todd Bowles said the hiatus was previously agreed upon, but Brown seems to believe it is more evidence of the double standard that exists for certain NFL players. Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize Brady.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see

BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season

Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived. Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers trim roster by five, announce addition of Nate Becker

The Packers have announced their roster cuts and an addition to their group of tight ends. Green Bay has waived running back RJ Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, tight end Dominique Dafney, guard George Moore, and linebacker Randy Ramsey. Dafney appeared in 10 games for Green Bay with two starts last...
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

College Football Player, Younger Brother Of NFL Tight End, Dies At 22

The football world has received incredibly sad news. Luke Knox, a tight end at Florida International and the younger brother of NFL tight end Dawson Knox, has tragically passed away. He was only 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension

EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Vernon Butler, Demarcus Robinson among Raiders’ cuts

The Raiders cut five players Tuesday to reach the 85-player limit. The team announced the departures of veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler and veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson along with defensive tackle Nate Brooks, defensive end Gerri Green and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Butler signed a one-year deal with the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games, pay $5 million fine

In response to a tweet posted earlier today, someone posted what appeared to be a draft of the press release announcing the Deshaun Watson ruling. Regardless of the legitimacy of the press release (and it looks legit), a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, indeed, Watson will be suspended 11 games. He’ll pay a fine of $5 million.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

