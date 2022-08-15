ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.

The deputies found at least three cars on the shoulder and said the teens tried to escape when they turned on their patrol lights.

Investigators said the teens traveled to Hall County in a Ford Escape, which they learned was stolen out of DeKalb County. Investigators believe the teens stole the other two cars, a Mercury SUV and Cadillac, out of Oakwood.

Deputies said they quickly arrested three of the teens and found another pair later at a McDonald’s down the street. Authorities took the sixth teen into custody a few hours later in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released only three of the teen’s names: Malachi Campbell, 17, of Stone Mountain; John Pritchett, 17, of Stone Mountain; and Marquarius Davis, 17, of Stone Mountain.

Officials have not identified the other teens because they are under the age of 17. They are being held at a Gainesville youth detention center.

The sheriff’s office says Oakwood police are investigating the thefts of the Mercury and the Cadillac as well as the entering auto cases.

I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago

15-17 years old, all of them should have been at home doing school work. So sad when we as a society have strayed from Wholesome American Values!

Tony Roberts
3d ago

the parents are responsible until the individual turns 18 years old none of these were 18 they were all 15 to 17 years old so yes I agree jail the parents

Unikue Mojalefa
3d ago

Where is the parents. I wish they could really force a curfew cause if they're not work or in school they need to be home

#Vehicles#North Georgia#Youth Detention Center#Tv News#Thefts#I 985#Ford Escape#Mercury#Mcdonald#Wsb Tv Daily Headlines
