6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.

The deputies found at least three cars on the shoulder and said the teens tried to escape when they turned on their patrol lights.

Investigators said the teens traveled to Hall County in a Ford Escape, which they learned was stolen out of DeKalb County. Investigators believe the teens stole the other two cars, a Mercury SUV and Cadillac, out of Oakwood.

Deputies said they quickly arrested three of the teens and found another pair later at a McDonald’s down the street. Authorities took the sixth teen into custody a few hours later in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released only three of the teen’s names: Malachi Campbell, 17, of Stone Mountain; John Pritchett, 17, of Stone Mountain; and Marquarius Davis, 17, of Stone Mountain.

Officials have not identified the other teens because they are under the age of 17. They are being held at a Gainesville youth detention center.

The sheriff’s office says Oakwood police are investigating the thefts of the Mercury and the Cadillac as well as the entering auto cases.

