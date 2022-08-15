ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree gets probation for assault

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was sentenced to six months of probation Monday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge, according to TMZ Sports.

Dupree, 29, turned himself in to authorities in February following a Jan. 2 altercation with an employee at a Nashville drugstore.

Dupree is entering the second season of his five-year, $82.5 million deal with Tennessee.

He played in 11 games (six starts) and contributed 17 tackles and three sacks for the AFC South champions in 2021.

A first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2015, Dupree has 248 career tackles, 42.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 92 games (72 starts) with the Steelers (2015-20) and Titans.

–Field Level Media

