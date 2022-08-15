Read full article on original website
SH 19 Motorcycle Pursuit Concludes With Felony Arrest
A brief State Highway 19 motorcycle pursuit concluded with a felony arrest Tuesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward reported seeing a Harley Davidson Dyna Street Glide turn south off of County Road 4795 near the spillway onto SH 19 north around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022. Steward turned around and attempted to stop the silver motorcycle he reported was traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 65 mph speed zone. He alleged hearing and seeing the bike accelerate as it continued south on SH 19 north.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 18, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Dodd,David Lavord – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hlas,Mark James – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; BICYCLE/FAIL TO DISPLAY WHITE LIGHT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 18, 2022
Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested 7 persons on August 17, 2022. Paris Police responded to the 700 block of SE 23rd St at 7:18 A.M. on August 17, 2022, in reference to a burglary of a residence. The victim reported that they work nights and upon returning home this morning, they found that someone had broken a window to gain access to the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole three firearms. During the investigation, one of the firearms was recovered. There is a known suspect and the investigation continues.
madillrecord.net
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
KXII.com
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Marshall County woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Court At Law Jury Panel Canceled
They canceled the jury panel summoned to appear at 1:00 pm Monday, August 22, for Hopkins County Court of Law with Judge Clay Harrison. Those called for jury service do not need to report for duty that day.
Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KXII.com
Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday a Grayson County jury a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death inside a Sherman home two years ago.. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story.
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
KXII.com
Woman arrested after assaulting reported thief
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A young woman was arrested after assaulting a man accused of stealing from her Tuesday evening. Paris Police said they responded to a theft around 6:30 p.m. and met with the victim in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. They said Carolina Isabel Hernandez, 18, of Paris, reported that a man in the gym across the street had stolen her cell phone and social security card. They said the female then claimed she was going to assault the suspect with a knife and drove toward the gym.
KXII.com
Sherman murder trial nears end
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
ketr.org
Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant
The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
