wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Rescue Searches For Missing Person
A report of a possible drowning has led to a search for a missing person at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm for a person that was last seen near the Lake Barkley Marina in the water and possibly drowned.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell rollover accident ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle rollover accident in Caldwell County sent a Marion, Kentucky man to jail. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Skinframe Road, where the driver, 35-year-old Mark White, was reportedly found to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
whvoradio.com
House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)
A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were on scene of a large house fire Friday morning in Dawson Springs. Neighbors on Franklin Street say it was still burning shortly after 5 a.m. They sent us video and told us nobody was home. We’ve reached out, but dispatchers wouldn’t give...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get...
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Trigg County Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
Cop nearly struck as pursuit begins in Central City
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a pursuit started after a man bolted off and almost hit an officer during a traffic stop. The Central City Police Department says they pulled over Jimmy Bryant shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Authorities say they suspected Bryant was under the influence. According to the police, Bryant took […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Business Damaged In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A fire at a business on Walnut Street damaged the building Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Truck Country Auto Sales after receiving a report of smoke coming from the structure around 8 pm. A fire was found in the middle of the...
‘Thinking I’m going to die’: Clarksville teen charged after carjacking, police chase
A carjacking and police chase has landed a 16-year-old juvenile facing serious charges.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
whvoradio.com
Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital
A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools deal with two separate suspicious incidents as school year begins
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Just days into the school year, the McCracken County School District was tested when it comes to safety. One incident involved a young man who tried to enter multiple schools over the past few weeks. Another incident happened on a school bus. McCracken County Schools...
