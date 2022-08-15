ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing...
FARGO, ND
South Dakota businesses suffer from supply chain issues.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study by Filterby.com says 44.2% of businesses in South Dakota are experiencing domestic supplier delays, and 22.8% are seeing delays in delivery or shipping to their customers. The disruptions in the supply chain have affected every industry across the country, but manufacturing,...
ECONOMY
Man who broke into Wisconsin home just wanted a bath

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

