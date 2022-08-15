Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
peoplenewspapers.com
Katy 5K Returns Sept. 8
The annual Katy 5K returns Sept. 8. The 24th-annual 5K is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Reverchon Park. Registration includes access to the Katy picnic featuring food from 30+ restaurants and music from Emerald City band Downtown Fever. For more information and to register, visit the Friends of the Katy Trail website.
peoplenewspapers.com
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Pauses Construction Following City-Issued Order
The Kips Bay Decorator Show House site has a “stop work order” sign outside of the property instructing the homeowners and contractors to halt construction. People Newspapers’ efforts to get an explanation from city offices is ongoing. Andres Espinoza, director/chief building official for the city of Dallas, is currently looking into it for us.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy School District ‘not mandating anything’ in regard to COVID, but Quincy doctor asks for public statement
QUINCY — Superintendent Todd Pettit and School Board President Shelley Arns both said Wednesday night the Quincy School District’s policies about COVID are … well, back to what they were before anyone had ever heard of COVID. “We’ve posted on our website our typical flu criteria and...
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
peoplenewspapers.com
Wright, Allmans Partner in Service
For Allie Beth and Peirce Allman, supporting the S.M. Wright Foundation comes about as naturally as, well, selling houses. The Dallas real estate moguls chose the Rev. S.M. Wright II’s inner-city work as Allie Beth Allman and Associates’ official charity more than two decades ago – one of 50 nonprofits the company supports.
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 8-14
A vehicle thief was spotted by Dallas police driving a stolen truck before 7:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane Aug. 14. When the driver saw the police, they took off on foot. 8 Monday. Before 12:59 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s car and stole money...
muddyrivernews.com
Kansas City man in Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with hammer
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Kansas City man is in the Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with a hammer. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Michael G. Beach, 37, on Thursday, Aug. 18. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison
This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
muddyrivernews.com
Public defender given $2,500 budget to find psychiatrist in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd approved for public defender Todd Nelson to spend as much as $2,500 for an expert witness in the case against a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash. Breeden Wike, 20, appeared Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
KBUR
Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building
Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
peoplenewspapers.com
Open Houses to Check Out Aug. 27-28
Ready to find your dream home? We recommend these open houses. 5138 Deloache Ave., Dallas. A fully gated classic Georgian estate in Old Preston Hollow just completely remodeled with newly additional upgrades. This gorgeous home features all the warmth and craftsmanship of his most treasured homes along with every possible convenience. A dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, charming breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, wine cellar, theater, quarters, pool, an enchanting playhouse, five-car garage, and separated full living quarters. This special home accommodates the most formal entertaining as well as more casual family life, with major rooms opening onto the expansive outdoor terraces, pool, and immense open lawn beyond. Six bedrooms/ seven-and-a-half baths. $10 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
KBUR
Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire
Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
muddyrivernews.com
Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man
QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Everything is going to stay the same’: Miller takes over as owner of Vance Clinic of Chiropractic
QUINCY — For the first time since 1958, Vance Clinic of Chiropractic isn’t owned by someone with the last name of Vance. However, that’s the only change with the business at 1420 S. 14th. Miller Property Investments LLC, managed by Dr. Ryan Miller, recently bought the chiropractic...
peoplenewspapers.com
HP Holds Off Colleyville Heritage in 5
Highland Park secured its second home victory of the volleyball season in a five-set thriller over Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11. The Lady Scots (5-1) returned home after a third-place finish in the Rockwall tournament over the weekend, where they won three of four matches. HP...
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
