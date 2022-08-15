ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Katy 5K Returns Sept. 8

The annual Katy 5K returns Sept. 8. The 24th-annual 5K is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Reverchon Park. Registration includes access to the Katy picnic featuring food from 30+ restaurants and music from Emerald City band Downtown Fever. For more information and to register, visit the Friends of the Katy Trail website.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Pauses Construction Following City-Issued Order

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House site has a “stop work order” sign outside of the property instructing the homeowners and contractors to halt construction. People Newspapers’ efforts to get an explanation from city offices is ongoing. Andres Espinoza, director/chief building official for the city of Dallas, is currently looking into it for us.
DALLAS, TX
tspr.org

Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building

The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Dallas City, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Dallas City, IL
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Wright, Allmans Partner in Service

For Allie Beth and Peirce Allman, supporting the S.M. Wright Foundation comes about as naturally as, well, selling houses. The Dallas real estate moguls chose the Rev. S.M. Wright II’s inner-city work as Allie Beth Allman and Associates’ official charity more than two decades ago – one of 50 nonprofits the company supports.
DALLAS, TX
tspr.org

Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools

As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
KEOKUK, IA
peoplenewspapers.com

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 8-14

A vehicle thief was spotted by Dallas police driving a stolen truck before 7:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane Aug. 14. When the driver saw the police, they took off on foot. 8 Monday. Before 12:59 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s car and stole money...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Burgess
Person
Eddie Garcia
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison

This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
FORT MADISON, IA
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building

Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
BURLINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Dallas City Council
peoplenewspapers.com

Open Houses to Check Out Aug. 27-28

Ready to find your dream home? We recommend these open houses. 5138 Deloache Ave., Dallas. A fully gated classic Georgian estate in Old Preston Hollow just completely remodeled with newly additional upgrades. This gorgeous home features all the warmth and craftsmanship of his most treasured homes along with every possible convenience. A dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, charming breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, wine cellar, theater, quarters, pool, an enchanting playhouse, five-car garage, and separated full living quarters. This special home accommodates the most formal entertaining as well as more casual family life, with major rooms opening onto the expansive outdoor terraces, pool, and immense open lawn beyond. Six bedrooms/ seven-and-a-half baths. $10 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
KBUR

Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire

Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man

QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
QUINCY, IL
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
peoplenewspapers.com

HP Holds Off Colleyville Heritage in 5

Highland Park secured its second home victory of the volleyball season in a five-set thriller over Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11. The Lady Scots (5-1) returned home after a third-place finish in the Rockwall tournament over the weekend, where they won three of four matches. HP...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KWQC

Man injured in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy