Tapestry shook off the challenging microeconomic headwinds and posted a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period. For the period ended July 2, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported double-digit sales increases across North America, Japan, other Asian countries and Europe that offset a low-30 percent decrease in Greater China due to COVID-19 related closures. Digital revenue was particularly robust in the period, posting high single-digit growth...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO