Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket
Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'
Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Expanding Distribution In Ontario Pays Off, Decibel Cannabis Hits Record Q2 Net Revenue
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DBCCF DB released its second quarter financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2022, revealing record net revenue of $18.6 million, with sequential growth of 11% over Q1 2022 and 49% over Q2 2021. Net revenue growth was driven by expanded...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Read How EHang Performed In Q2
EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported second-quarter FY22 revenues of RMB14.6 million ($2.2 million), an increase of 152.5% quarter-over-quarter. The gross margin was 67.1%, compared with 62.1% in 1Q22. The change reflects changes in the revenue mix. Adjusted loss per ADS was $(0.14) or RMB (0.88) compared to RMB(0.72) in Q1.
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
CNBC
Alphabet misses on earnings and revenue for second quarter
The company reported earnings per share of $1.21 vs $1.28 expected. The company also fell short of revenue expectations for advertising and Google Cloud. Alphabet shares have lost about a quarter of their value this year. Alphabet reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. The stock rose more...
Motley Fool
3 Soaring Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation
PubMatic is an up-and-coming player in its digital advertising niche. Duolingo operates the top-grossing language education app and much more. SoFi Technologies is a growing consumer bank that also sports a unique business-to-business operation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year
Tapestry shook off the challenging microeconomic headwinds and posted a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period. For the period ended July 2, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported double-digit sales increases across North America, Japan, other Asian countries and Europe that offset a low-30 percent decrease in Greater China due to COVID-19 related closures. Digital revenue was particularly robust in the period, posting high single-digit growth...
Straumann maintains modest 2022 outlook despite strong sales, shares slip
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann (STMN.S)maintained its moderate 2022 outlook on Tuesday despite strong first-half sales driven by high demand, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10% in afternoon trading.
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes
Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform. Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
