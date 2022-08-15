ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'

Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook

Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fy22#Periship#Eps#Vrme
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Read How EHang Performed In Q2

EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported second-quarter FY22 revenues of RMB14.6 million ($2.2 million), an increase of 152.5% quarter-over-quarter. The gross margin was 67.1%, compared with 62.1% in 1Q22. The change reflects changes in the revenue mix. Adjusted loss per ADS was $(0.14) or RMB (0.88) compared to RMB(0.72) in Q1.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially

SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Alphabet misses on earnings and revenue for second quarter

The company reported earnings per share of $1.21 vs $1.28 expected. The company also fell short of revenue expectations for advertising and Google Cloud. Alphabet shares have lost about a quarter of their value this year. Alphabet reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. The stock rose more...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Soaring Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

PubMatic is an up-and-coming player in its digital advertising niche. Duolingo operates the top-grossing language education app and much more. SoFi Technologies is a growing consumer bank that also sports a unique business-to-business operation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
WWD

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year

Tapestry shook off the challenging microeconomic headwinds and posted a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period. For the period ended July 2, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported double-digit sales increases across North America, Japan, other Asian countries and Europe that offset a low-30 percent decrease in Greater China due to COVID-19 related closures. Digital revenue was particularly robust in the period, posting high single-digit growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes

Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy