BBC
Heather Knight: England captain to miss India series and Women's Big Bash after hip surgery
England captain Heather Knight will miss next month's home series against India after undergoing hip surgery. The 31-year-old injured her hip during the first Twenty20 game against South Africa last month, ruling her out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. Knight also misses the Women's Big Bash League in...
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
