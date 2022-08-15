Read full article on original website
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of a Hot Springs woman who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Darlene Leigh, a 79-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after a vehicle hit a tree. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.
Nearly 2 dozen neglected animals taken from Roberts County home
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was issued after the residence was suspected of subjecting animals to cruel conditions. Officials...
Another section of Highway 212 in Watertown opening today!
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 212 in Watertown will open to thru traffic from Highway 81 to 11th Street East today (Thursday). Work on phase two, between 11th Street and 19th Street East will continue with remaining work on the south side of Highway 212.
Family claims Wilmot Care Center neglected care of relative
CORONA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman from Corona is alleging that her mother passed away due to inadequate care at the Wilmot Care Center, but a South Dakota law is preventing her from taking action. Marilyn Hawkinson was living with her daughter, Carol Monnens, when she became paralyzed...
City Hall project in Watertown in question after remodeling bid blows past budget estimate (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Plans to remodel the former Wells Fargo Bank building on North Maple in downtown Watertown into a new City Hall have been put on hold, for the time being at least, as the city tries to find a way to get it done within budget. On Monday night,...
Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency
(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
South Dakota State Fair announces late change to grandstand entertainment lineup
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota State Fair has announced a late change in this year’s grandstand entertainment lineup. Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Band Perry and Lainey Wilson have been booked to replace Lady A on the grandstand on Sunday September 4th. Lady A announced earlier this...
