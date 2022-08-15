One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

Read full article on original website
Third victim dies after Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
WYATT, MO — A third victim in a house explosion that happened Monday in Wyatt, Missouri, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman, Myranda Gale Golden, died of her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion
Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal gives no indication to who he'll appoint as Marshall County Sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie will stay in office through September. This after he previously announced he would retire at the end of July. McGuire then pushed his retirement back a month to the end of August, and now again until the end of next month.
McCracken County Schools deal with two separate suspicious incidents as school year begins
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Just days into the school year, the McCracken County School District was tested when it comes to safety. One incident involved a young man who tried to enter multiple schools over the past few weeks. Another incident happened on a school bus. McCracken County Schools...
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
Paducah, McCracken County leaders reach deal on outdoor sports complex interlocal agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray have reached an agreement on the terms of an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project, Clymer announced Thursday. A news release from Clymer's office says he and Bray met Thursday and reached...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday. The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
Preston Cope's legacy lives on as Marshall County High School names baseball field in his honor
BENTON, KY — Marshall County High School is hosting a ceremony Friday afternoon to rename their baseball field after fallen student, Preston Cope. Cope fell in love with baseball at a young age and was an enthusiastic player on the Marshall County baseball team, the Marshall County Marshals. MCHS will honor his legacy by renaming the field he loved so much "Preston Cope Field."
Cross-country canoer stops in Paducah to discuss nearly 2-year trip along America's waterways
PADUCAH — He's paddled 22 rivers across America. Neal Moore made a stop in Paducah again Wednesday to talk about his nearly two-year trip. Moore said he traveled more than 7,000 miles, and he really wanted to connect with nature and see all the river towns along the way.
8/18 High School Soccer
MURRAY, Ky. - Check out Thursday night's high school soccer scores and highlights. Lyon County 7, Union County 0. Marshall County 7, Calloway County 0. Trigg County 10, Todd County Central 1. BOYS. Christian County 6, Russellville 0. Hopkinsville 2, Webster County 1. Marshall County 1, Calloway County 0. Mayfield...
River City Mission hosts yard sale to fund homeless shelter
PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money. In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row. The organization...
Union City students reap rewards for good ACT scores
UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
Marshall County senior athletes honor favorite teachers
PADUCAH, KY -- Everyone has had at least one teacher that has stood out above the rest and impacted your life for the better. On Tuesday afternoon, several senior athletes at Marshall County traveled to schools across the county to honor their favorite teachers. Athletes presented their favorite teachers at...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #2 Jutarious Starks
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:. Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #3 Malachi Rider
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory. Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:. Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful...
