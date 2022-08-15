ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyatt, MO

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

By Jack Kane, Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Third victim dies after Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion

WYATT, MO — A third victim in a house explosion that happened Monday in Wyatt, Missouri, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman, Myranda Gale Golden, died of her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion

Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
WYATT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Charleston, MO
City
New Madrid, MO
Mississippi County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Mississippi County, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Wyatt, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray

MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Morgan
wpsdlocal6.com

West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday. The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Accident#Pecan#Air Evac
wpsdlocal6.com

Preston Cope's legacy lives on as Marshall County High School names baseball field in his honor

BENTON, KY — Marshall County High School is hosting a ceremony Friday afternoon to rename their baseball field after fallen student, Preston Cope. Cope fell in love with baseball at a young age and was an enthusiastic player on the Marshall County baseball team, the Marshall County Marshals. MCHS will honor his legacy by renaming the field he loved so much "Preston Cope Field."
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/18 High School Soccer

MURRAY, Ky. - Check out Thursday night's high school soccer scores and highlights. Lyon County 7, Union County 0. Marshall County 7, Calloway County 0. Trigg County 10, Todd County Central 1. BOYS. Christian County 6, Russellville 0. Hopkinsville 2, Webster County 1. Marshall County 1, Calloway County 0. Mayfield...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

River City Mission hosts yard sale to fund homeless shelter

PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money. In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row. The organization...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students reap rewards for good ACT scores

UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County senior athletes honor favorite teachers

PADUCAH, KY -- Everyone has had at least one teacher that has stood out above the rest and impacted your life for the better. On Tuesday afternoon, several senior athletes at Marshall County traveled to schools across the county to honor their favorite teachers. Athletes presented their favorite teachers at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #2 Jutarious Starks

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:. Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #3 Malachi Rider

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory. Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:. Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy