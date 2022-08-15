ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Piedmont Columbus Regional hosting hiring fair, has over 150 open nursing positions

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQgOC_0hI2WDfO00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Calling all job seekers with medical backgrounds — Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon host a hiring fair for positions at its Midtown campus, Northside campus and the John B. Amos Cancer Center, according to a Piedmont press release. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET at the Bibb Mill Event Center at 3715 1 st Avenue in Columbus.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hospital staff, learn what it’s like to work for Piedmont and interview for jobs at the event.

Inpatient job positions include:

  • Registered nurses
  • Licensed practical nurses
  • Paramedics
  • Medical technologists
  • Phlebotomists
  • Respiratory therapists
  • CT/Ultrasound technologists
  • Patient care techs
  • Monitor techs
  • Surgical technologists
  • Pharmacy techs
  • Central sterile processing techs
  • Speech language pathologist
  • Occupational therapy
  • Physical therapy

Outpatient positions include:

  • Registered nurses
  • Licensed practical nurses
  • Medical assistants

“We have just over 150 open nursing positions,” Piedmont Communications Specialist JT Fellows said.

Fellows said Piedmont Columbus Regional isn’t dealing with a major staffing shortage.

People interested in attending this event are asked to first register online . They should bring their resumes and dress professionally.

For more information on working for Piedmont, visit PiedmontCareers.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Unique Motors Car Club hosts school supply giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus car club gave back to the youth for back to school. Unique Motors Car Club says not only are they into fixing up cool rides but they’re also making it a priority to help send kids back to school with what they need to succeed.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Auburn

(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
Opelika-Auburn News

Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika

After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
OPELIKA, AL
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

OCS Asks Opelika To Assist with Financing of New School

OPELIKA — Following a vote from the Opelika City Council, a new sixth grade school is coming to Opelika. The Opelika City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that would appoint the Bradley Avant Boult Cummings law firm as bond counselor and Frazier Lanier as financial advisor for a bond issue to help Opelika City Schools.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success. “Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs. Both companies...
EUFAULA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Registered Nurses#Pathologist#Northside#Paramedics Medical#Phlebotomists Respiratory#Ct Ultrasound#Piedmont Communications#Piedmontcareers Org#Nexstar Media Inc
southgatv.com

Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post

AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
AMERICUS, GA
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County School District still dealing with bus driver shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District is still dealing with a bus driver shortage that became particularly pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to MCSD Director of Transportation Godfrey Jackson. The shortage is causing delays at some school bus stops. The MCSD said on social media that on Monday, Aug. 8, some buses […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy