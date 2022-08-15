ARDOT: Lanes clear near I-40 in North Little Rock after crash involving diesel leak

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All lanes are clear on Highway 67 near Interstate 40 in North Little Rock after a truck overturned Monday afternoon.

According to ARDOT officials, diesel fuel leaked from the vehicle, initially impacting all the lanes traveling north.

ARDOT officials reported that the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Traffic officials have not released the condition of the driver at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.