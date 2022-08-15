Guardians Notes: Xzavion Curry to start Game 2 of Monday doubleheader vs Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry to the start the second of two Monday games for Cleveland against the Detroit Tigers, the club's manager Terry Francona confirmed early Monday.

Curry, a 7th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, is 8-4 with a 3.48 earned run average in 19 starts between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season. The 24-year-old Georgia Tech alum has 113 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched, and, over his last two starts, has not allowed a run over 13.0 innings allowing just five hits while striking out 10.

Curry will be the 14th player to make his major league debut with the Guardians during this season.

The Guardians also announced the designation of pitcher Peyton Battenfield to Columbus. Battenfield filled the roster spot for James Karinchak during Cleveland's trip to Toronto. Karinchak will return to the Guardians bullpen on Monday, coming off the restricted list.

Right-hander Jake Jewell was also designated for assignment.

Cleveland's twinbill will start at 3:10 and see Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.05 ERA) - fresh off a no-decision victory against the Tigers in Detroit - face off with righty Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45 ERA). In the night-capper, Curry is expected to square off with the Tigers bullpen, beginning with right-hander Bryan Garcia.