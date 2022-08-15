ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBLive Sports and CIF Southern Section partner to produce CIF-SS This Week video show

By Connor Morrissette
Watch Episode 1 here!

SBLive Sports and the CIF Southern Section have partnered to bring high school sports fans CIF Southern Section This Week, a video show hosted by SBLive's Connor Morrissette and Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana Pattison.

The duo will make weekly stops at campuses throughout the Southern Section to highlight coaches and athletes across all sports. The show will spotlight current stories as well as the Section's distinguished history. Weekly highlight segments will also be featured.

“We are very pleased to announce our new media venture entitled CIF-SS This Week,” said CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod. “I want to thank Dan Beach and SBLive Sports for their commitment to our organization on producing this show, which will be available on several platforms including SBLive Sports, YouTube and www.cifss.org.”

Following Monday's pilot episode, the show will be released every Thursday.

“The CIF-SS has an outstanding staff led by Rob Wigod that we are honored to work with,“ said SBLive Sports CEO Dan Beach. “The quality of competition, schools, coaches and players that represent the CIF Southern Section makes this a really exciting opportunity for our company to be involved with. We look forward to introducing CIF-SS This Week and scorebooklive.com to an audience that may not yet be aware of the depth of media coverage, schedules and scores that we provide for high school sports across California and the nation.”

Episode 1 of CIF Southern Section this week features a look at the top returning football players from reigning CIF championship teams, a cross country preview with PrepCalTrack editor Rich Gonzalez and a discussion with our student athlete of the week, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback Wyatt Becker.

Watch the pilot episode below!

