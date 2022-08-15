Read full article on original website
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
foodsafetynews.com
Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints
Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
Pizza sold by major retailers including Kroger recalled due to fears it contains pieces of metal
MORE thank 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled after reports of "extraneous materials" found in the product. The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods issued the recall. The Illinois company said...
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.
CNET
Big Plant Milk Recall Expanded: Protein Shakes, Coffee Drinks, Pretzel Buns and More
Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, were recalled within the last couple of weeks. A variety of plant milks, protein shakes and coffee drinks sold by different brands have been pulled from store shelves. On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include more products in an update posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website.
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Thousands of Capri Sun drinks containing cleaning solution that could cause an upset stomach have been recalled after people complained about their taste
The affected Wild Cherry flavor Capri Suns shouldn't be consumed and could have an "off taste," a Kraft Heinz spokesperson said.
CNET
Huge Beverage and Food Recall: Oat Milks, Coffee Drinks and Now Pretzel Buns
Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, were recalled within the last couple of weeks. Certain lots of favorite brands like Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown and more have been pulled from store shelves. The reason for the recall, according to a company announcement posted to the...
Parents, Check Your Fridge! Over 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Have Been Recalled
Before packing any more school lunches this week, check your pantry for Capri Sun juice pouches, as some have recently been recalled. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages on Aug. 12 due to the possibility of contamination. Here’s everything you need to know. Why Was the Recall Issued? The Capri Sun recall was issued after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on the food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” per a statement by the company. “The issue was discovered after we...
Oatly recall expands due to contamination concerns
An Oatly milk distributor is expanding a voluntary recall of oat milk after previously announcing the recall on July 28 due to concerns over microbial contamination. The distributor, California-based Lyons Magnus LLC, added three more items to its recall: 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk. The previous recall included the Barista Edition Oatmilk in the slim package format.
Kraft Heinz recalls Capri Sun juice pouches due to cleaning product contamination
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry-flavored drinks due to contamination with a cleaning product.The company has gotten several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.A diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment may have been inadvertently put into a production line, the company said.The drinks affected have a "Best Buy" date of June 25, 2023, according to the company.For product information and UPC codes on the recalled products, visit this link.Anyone who bought the juice pouches can return it to the store for a refund.
Check Your Capri Sun: 230,000 Pouches Recalled Due To Potential “Cleaning Solution” Contamination
Parents, it's time to check your juice box supply at home. Capri Sun has had nearly 6,000 cases of its Wild Cherry flavor recalled due to potential contamination of cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Capri Sun, issued a voluntary recall following complaints that the juice tasted differently.
NBC News
