Duncanville, TX

North Texas cities prepare for child reunification in case of emergency

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

Four North Texas cities recently came together for a training session to set a protocol for child reunification with family in the case of an emergency.

Lauren Sanchez is the Regional Emergency Management Operations Coordinator serving the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, & Lancaster.

Sanchez said plans to host this training have been in the works since earlier this year. The importance of the training was enhanced after the Uvalde school shooting and active shooter situation at a Duncanville summer camp back in June.

The preplanning includes emergency kits created for each city with printed forms, pens, tape etc. for easy access should they be needed.

AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply

Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
KELLER, TX
