North Texas cities prepare for child reunification in case of emergency

Four North Texas cities recently came together for a training session to set a protocol for child reunification with family in the case of an emergency.

Lauren Sanchez is the Regional Emergency Management Operations Coordinator serving the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, & Lancaster.

Sanchez said plans to host this training have been in the works since earlier this year. The importance of the training was enhanced after the Uvalde school shooting and active shooter situation at a Duncanville summer camp back in June.

The preplanning includes emergency kits created for each city with printed forms, pens, tape etc. for easy access should they be needed.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram