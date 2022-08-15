ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Strawberry Letter: Can I Change His Mindset?

The Steve Harvey Morning Show
The Steve Harvey Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCsOs_0hI2VcVE00

Subject: Can I change his mindset?

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’ve been dating a man for six years and we live with his parents in a two-bedroom house. We had to move in with them in 2020 after he lost his job. I don’t have any family in this town, so I agreed to stay there temporarily, but he just started working 4 months ago. He couldn’t find a job in his field for a long time so I was relieved when he started working full-time because I thought we would finally get our own place. Their house is small and our bedroom is directly across from his parent’s bedroom. His mom uses the dining room as her sewing room and that’s where she smokes her cigarettes and you can smell the smoke all over the house. It’s a madhouse. They’re in their room having sex and we are in our room having sex in our full-sized bed. There is one bathroom and the shower does not work, so we all have to take baths. This is sheer torture for me, but I love this man. I often ask myself why I put up with this. I’m 29 and I can do better. I can find a man with his own place, a great job, and sane parents. I have invested 6 years into this and I want him to stop being complacent and get us out of here. He’s happy with the home-cooked meals, watching movies with his parents, holidays with them, etc., but I want out. My mother came to visit me and she got a hotel room. I stayed with her for 2 nights and it was nice to take a shower, have a bed to myself and not have to talk to his mother. My mother told me to be patient with him and things will work out. Should I move out and break up with him or should I follow my mother’s advice? Can I change his mindset or is he too far gone? Please advise

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

Can I Change My Partner?

A partner’s choice or inability to change doesn’t reflect on you or your worthiness. Change is complicated, and it can feel confusing about whose responsibility it is in a relationship. Try to pick partners you don't have to change to love or feel loved by. In my office...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Abby Joseph

Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Bella Smith

When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth

*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

Woman moves into occupied apartment upstairs thinking it's hers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a landlord, my mother saw a lot of unusual behavior from her tenants. It's no wonder she and my father eventually sold both their rental properties and moved to a one-family house in the suburbs.
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Steve Harvey Morning Show

10K+
Followers
131
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baddest Radio Show in the Land

 https://www.steveharveyfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy