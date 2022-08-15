Thousands of Capri Sun juice cases recalled over concerns about cleaning solution contamination

(KNX) Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of cases of Capri Sun over concerns about trace amounts of cleaning chemicals in its juice.

The voluntary recall affects approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry sold across the country, the company said.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The company is making the decision to pull the cases after “diluted cleaning solution…was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” the company said.

The cleaning solution is used on the food processing equipment, according to Kraft Heinz.

The recall only affects Capri Sun Wild Cherry with a “Best When Used By Date” of June 25, 2023.

No other Capri Sun products are known to be affected.

Multiple customers complained about the taste of the affected juices. No illnesses have been reported.

Kraft Heinz said they are working with the stores where it’s sold to get the products off the shelves.

If you have the recalled juice, you should not drink it and you're urged to return it to the store you bought it at to receive a full refund. For more information, you can contact Kraft Heinz from 9a to 6p EST Monday through Friday at 1-800-280-8252.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok