Is Ocean Casino Resort‘s new leadership sweating comps? Our East Coast correspondent tried to score two for a Boz Scaggs concert, couldn’t, but paid anyway. What did he see? “The concert was far from being sold out. Do you think they could have given away ‘comp’ tickets for at least some of those empty seats?” Even so, the casino floor “was still very crowded” at 11 p.m. He did spot a construction flaw in the ultra-popular casino: “The other photo is in the self-park garage. I’m not an engineer, but isn’t the concrete supposed to meet the metal? The light you see is from the garage level below.”

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO