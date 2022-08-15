Read full article on original website
My First New Jersey Blue Claws Game Was Awesome, And Not What I Was Expecting
I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest baseball fan on the planet. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love going into the city to see a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park with my wife but I'm mainly there to drink beer. My wife on the other...
HS football preview, 2022: From Flacco to Lynch, this small town is a QB factory
Certain towns are known for certain things. Take Audubon for instance. Most will say it’s a baseball town. The high school program has won eight state championships - most among public schools and tied for second in state history with Bishop Eustace and Seton Hall Prep. The last came in 2012, the second of back-to-back Group 1 titles.
Football: Big & physical, Toms River North, Point Boro get nasty in quad scrimmage
Toms River North brought the nasty to Wednesday morning’s home quad scrimmage with Point Pleasant Boro, Brick Memorial and Matawan. The Mariners, only 10 days away from their season opener against Washington Township at the Battle of the Beach in Ocean City, were physical, ferocious and at full speed on both sides of the ball.
Flyers Fans Make Voices Heard in NHL Front Office Rankings Poll
It’s no secret that frustration was felt to the highest level last month when the Flyers were essentially silent during free agency. With all eyes on the likes of Johnny Gaudreau and a potential “aggressive retool,” as self-stated by the organization, the Flyers instead brought back Justin Braun, signed fourth-line forward Nicolas Deslauriers, and essentially ran it back with the rest of the roster, now under new head coach John Tortorella.
Philadelphia Eagles Release CB Jimmy Moreland Among Cuts
NFL teams had to get their rosters down from 90 to 85 players today, and the Philadelphia Eagles released two players Sunday afternoon and three more today. The Eagles cut offensive lineman Will Dunkle and edge rusher Ali Fayad over the weekend and today parted ways with cornerback Jimmy Moreland, wide receiver Lance Lenoir and safety Jared Mayden, the team announced.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course Facing Big Challenges
While the summer weather has been fantastic for beachgoers, it's been kind of a nightmare for golf course operators. The overall lack of rain has turned fairways from green to brown in many cases - and the impact for some courses has been more severe than others. Earlier this month...
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
AC deli is serving up more than just subs
Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City
We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Tidal Wave in Atlantic City; FanDuel hits paydirt
Is Ocean Casino Resort‘s new leadership sweating comps? Our East Coast correspondent tried to score two for a Boz Scaggs concert, couldn’t, but paid anyway. What did he see? “The concert was far from being sold out. Do you think they could have given away ‘comp’ tickets for at least some of those empty seats?” Even so, the casino floor “was still very crowded” at 11 p.m. He did spot a construction flaw in the ultra-popular casino: “The other photo is in the self-park garage. I’m not an engineer, but isn’t the concrete supposed to meet the metal? The light you see is from the garage level below.”
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
