KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD calls for witnesses, security cam footage after woman struck by bullet in her home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from CRPD Thursday evening, a female victim was hit by an errant bullet while inside her home. The woman was taken...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash
Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
After Five Attempts Waterloo’s Chief of Police Gets New Gig
News broke early Wednesday evening that Waterloo Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald is resigning from his position. Waterloo's first black police chief received a pay raise in May of this year, making his salary $165,000 a year, according to an earlier report. This made him the highest paid police chief in Waterloo city history and the second highest paid chief in Iowa, according to reports.
kwayradio.com
Woman Led Police on Chase
A Waterloo motorcyclist was arrested after she fled from police and ran several red lights, according to KWWL. Police originally witnessed the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic near the intersection of W. 4th St and Ansbororough Ave. The officer followed the motorcycle and witnessed the driver, identified as Kra-Saunda-La-Nia Lloyd, blow through multiple red lights. The chase came to a close in Cedar Falls after Lloyd appeared to suffer damage to her engine. Police found marijuana and a 9mm handgun on Lloyd. She has been charged with Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Weapons While in Possession of Controlled Substances. She was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail.
Cedar Rapids Club Shooter Now Faces Additional Murder Charges
A little over four months ago, we shared that police arrested and identified the Taboo Night Club shooter in Cedar Rapids. 32-year-old Timothy L. Rush faced the following charges at the time while being held in the Linn County Jail:. 2nd Degree Murder. Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury. Intimidation...
Iowans Suffer Cruel Prank by Fake Billboard at Former Hospital
Someone in Marshalltown ruined the hopes and dreams of fans of a popular department store by putting up a sign on the land of a property owned there by UnityPoint Health this week. Tragically, UnityPoint was forced to post the following response. But they did have a little fun with...
KCCI.com
Derecho contractor in Iowa pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor, KCRG reports. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as...
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
KCRG.com
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
Hunter Ackerman Memorial Ride To Raise Suicide Awareness
Too many families have had to go through the pain of losing a loved one to suicide. There are never any easy answers, and the pain never truly fades away. Family and friends of Hunter Ackerman know that pain. Hunter passed away in May of 2021 leaving behind many friends and family members who miss him every day. Those friends and family will gather for the second year in a row next weekend for the 2nd Annual Hunter Ackerman Memorial Ride.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot
One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Jesup Grain Distributor Loses License
A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
Cedar Rapids Welcomes a Unique New Mobile Dessert Truck [PHOTOS]
So says the owner of a brand new, unique food truck specializing in sweet treats and coffee drinks. This ain't your mom and dad's ice cream truck. That's for sure!. The pandemic brought about a great deal of insecurity among many in the working world, particularly in the food service industry, but what it did for others was give them a chance to devise plans to develop long-standing dreams into reality.
KCRG.com
Questions continue to rise about documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. A man is in custody after a police chase and a standoff which lasted for several hours at a church in Iowa.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School
As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
