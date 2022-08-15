Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
SC Public Radio’s Victoria Hansen Named Radio Reporter of the Year
South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) today announced that SC Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen has been named Radio Reporter of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA). Winners of the annual State Television and Radio (STAR) Awards were announced on August 13th at the Hilton Columbia Center.
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Celebrate New Oakbrook Library on the Ashley River
Dorchester County Government held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oakbrook Library on the Ashely River on Thursday, August 18th. Elected officials, community leaders, and the public came together to celebrate the future library that will be located at 2830 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. Oakbrook is the County’s fastest...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
holycitysinner.com
Pay It Forward and Heritage Radio Network to Co-host Dinner Event at High Wire Distilling on September 9th
On Friday, September 9th, Pay It Forward Charleston and Heritage Radio Network (Brooklyn, NY) will kick off the “Brighter Days Ahead” public awareness and fundraising campaign with a joint-benefit ticketed dinner at High Wire Distilling. The all-star lineup of chefs will present a multi-course meal while attendees enjoy live music and programming. Event organizers say this fundraising experience will be “all about the comfort that food provides through hospitality and storytelling.”
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Postponed to October
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Parks’ Latin American Festival Returns October 9th
Celebrate Charleston’s vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures at the Latin American Festival on Sunday, October 9th at Wannamaker County Park. Charleston County Parks invites you to immerse yourself in authentic music, art, food and activities, all inspired by cultures and traditions from Latin America and the Caribbean. This year’s...
holycitysinner.com
The Gin Joint to Host “Whistlepig Dinner” on August 30th
The Gin Joint will host its “Whistlepig Dinner” on Tuesday, August 30th from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This limited, reservation-only dinner will include cocktails featuring one of the world’s finest whiskeys, in addition to a four-course meal. “We have very quickly fallen in love with hosting...
holycitysinner.com
The Midnight City to Headline Concert Benefiting Camp Happy Days
Camp Happy Days (CHD) today announced that it will be holding its second annual benefit concert, Hope Rocks, featuring The Midnight City on Friday, October 14th, 2022. CHD is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouragement to South Carolina children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Last year the event raised over $200,000 to support their cost-free, year-round programs, special events, and access to crisis resources.
holycitysinner.com
Pitching and Power Guide RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 5-1
North Augusta, SC – Julio Meza and Junior Caminero each blasted home runs and the pitching staff was dominant as the Charleston RiverDogs took down the Augusta GreenJackets by a 5-1 score on Wednesday at SRP Park. The RiverDogs have won four straight games including the first two of a 13-game road trip.
holycitysinner.com
The Carolina Waltz – A Tribute To The Band’s “Last Waltz” – to Play the Charleston Pour House in November
The Band’s Last Waltz concert originally took place on Thanksgiving Day 1976 at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. During the show, The Band was joined by special guests like Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and Van Morrison. At The Carolina Waltz this year, Into The Fog is the...
holycitysinner.com
Battery Trek West for Saturday Night Showdown Against Los Angeles
The Charleston Battery head westward this weekend for a Saturday night showdown against LA Galaxy II on August 20. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 10:30 pm ET. Saturday’s fixture will be a rematch of October’s late-season duel at Patriots Point when the Battery beat Los Dos...
holycitysinner.com
The City of Charleston, Shifa Clinic Hosting First Clinic at Hope Center on August 19th
The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic will host the first community health fair at the new Hope Center (529 Meeting Street) on Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm. Free health screenings including blood pressure, lung cancer, colon cancer. Registrations for free mammograms. Covid-19 vaccines...
holycitysinner.com
Palmetto Community Care Promotes HIV Testing and Prevention for National Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on August 20th
On Friday, August 19th, 2022, Palmetto Community Care will be working to promote National Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day for the entire Lowcountry community. Founded in 2019 by the Southern AIDS Coalition, this observance occurs annually on August 20th, and is an opportunity to increase HIV education, testing, community involvement, and treatment in our communities.
holycitysinner.com
Augusta Rallies Late to Hand RiverDogs Second Consecutive Loss
North Augusta, SC – The Charleston RiverDogs led by two when the bottom of the sixth began, but the Augusta GreenJackets scored the game’s final four runs to escape with a 4-2 win on Friday night at SRP Park. The RiverDogs lead in the South Division has slipped to just 1.5 games over the Columbia Fireflies who have won eight consecutive games.
holycitysinner.com
Deep Water Vineyard Hosting Annual Grape Stomp Festival on August 27th
Deep Water Vineyard will host their Annual Grape Stomp Festival on Saturday, August 27th from 10 am to 6 pm. The event includes food, drinks, vendors, a grape stomping competition, a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest, and more. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:. Food Trucks. Lib’s Diner.
holycitysinner.com
The Lonon Foundation Announces 6th Annual Hike for Mike Fundraiser Featuring Family Yoga, Mindfulness Sessions, Music, and More
The Lonon Foundation, a Charleston nonprofit that provides resources to children affected by their parent or caregiver’s cancer, today announced their annual fundraising event, Hike for Mike. The event, held in honor of Michael Lonon, promotes his passion for nature, hiking, and the Lowcountry. You can learn more about Lonon’s story below.
holycitysinner.com
Last Chance to Get Discounted Tickets to the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, August 27th
You can still purchase your tickets now at the discounted price of $10. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15. Children 12 and under are free. Attendees can upgrade to the VIP experience for $125 per person. These VIP tickets include one bucket of crab, complimentary food and beverage, private bathrooms, tented seating, and a VIP entrance to avoid the lines.
