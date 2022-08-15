Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gildan Activewear GIL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.9 per share. On Wednesday, Gildan Activewear will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 16.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO