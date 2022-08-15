Read full article on original website
What Are Whales Doing With Foot Locker
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Foot Locker FL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
How Is The Market Feeling About Capstone Green Energy?
Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.51% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 186 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Artivion VP Trades $164K In Company Stock
Rochelle L. Maney, VP at Artivion AORT, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion. The total transaction amounted to $164,409.
Where Travelers Companies Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Travelers Companies TRV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
UMB Financial President Trades $330K In Company Stock
Martin Dominic Karaba, President at UMB Financial UMBF, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $330,933.
How Is The Market Feeling About Axsome Therapeutics?
Axsome Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:AXSM) short percent of float has fallen 3.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.75 million shares sold short, which is 18.7% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Flexsteel Industries Earnings Preview
Flexsteel Industries FLXS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Flexsteel Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Flexsteel Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
BIT Mining Shares Drop As Q2 Revenue Halves On Declining Cryptocurrency Prices
BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 55% year-on-year to $195.5 million. Cryptocurrency price weakness and higher energy prices have significantly impacted the quarterly revenues. Total hash rate capacity of the company’s online Ethereum mining machines is about 3,536.2GH/s as of August 19, 2022. For...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
Gildan Activewear: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gildan Activewear GIL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.9 per share. On Wednesday, Gildan Activewear will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 16.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Camber Energy Is Headed Higher After 'Massive Rally': Here Are The Signs
On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re most focused on to end the week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Twitter follower @gamma8Flip responded with Camber Energy Inc. CEI, which increased 15% on Thursday and was “starting to pick up...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About RenaissanceRe Holdings
RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $160.75 versus the current price of RenaissanceRe Holdings at $138.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
