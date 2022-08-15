Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach and Town of Ramapo Michael Supervisor Respond to Repaving Request

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
New Law Protecting Health Care Workers Through Changes in EmployerMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
Pine Bush Water District declares state of water emergency
In a Facebook post, Crawford Town Supervisor Charles E. Carnes says emergency measures are being put into effect immediately for the Pine Bush Water District.
Alert Center: Clarkstown police say New Hempstead Road reopens in New City as officials execute search warrant
All New Hempstead Road lanes were closed in both directions between Lynhaven Drive and Homestead Lane Wednesday afternoon.
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
How to Legally Dispose of Old Gasoline in the Hudson Valley, NY?
So you have old gasoline in the garage? What do you do with it? Is it just straight gas or did you mix it with oil? Here's another big question? How long has it been there? Did you put that stabilizer in it? Old gas can cause you issues in your equipment too, so what should you do with it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
How Hudson Valley Counties are Handling Drought Conditions
In Kingston, NY, residents have been aware of the current drought alert. A press release provided information in regards to why this is happening in Ulster County. The City of Kingston has now declared a drought emergency and raised it to stage II. However, according to the map from the...
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
Ramapo police K-9 tracks and finds missing woman on first assignment
A Ramapo police dog is being hailed for finding a woman who ran away from a neighborhood group facility.
Serious Crash Closes Route 9 In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash resulted in the closure of Route 9 south in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 near Texas Road in Old Bridge, initial reports said. There were no immediate details on injuries. There was a...
Firefighters Battle Central Jersey Blaze (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters were battling a deck fire that had spread to a house, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Park Avenue in Piscataway, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that propane tanks were exploding on the deck. Brush...
WKTV
61-year-old woman killed in one-car crash in town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash off of Brookfield Road in the town of Lee Tuesday morning. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Shirley Fox, of Taberg, was driving east on Brookfield Road when she drove off of the roadway, hitting a utility pole before ultimately striking a tree in a nearby yard and coming to a stop.
Long Island firefighter dies during fundraising event
A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter on Long Island died after going into cardiac arrest during a Sunday gathering.
Drought watch in place across New Jersey. Here’s what the DEP is asking.
A drought watch is in place across New Jersey, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking everyone, from homeowners to businesses, to conserve water.
Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant
Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
Comments / 4