Blockbuster Georgia Senate spending ramps up
The general election is less than three months away, which means Georgians (and Americans) are about to be bombarded with record-smashing spending on political ads.Why it matters: Independent spenders have dropped more money on Georgia's general election contest to date than any other this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records. Driving the news: Democrats' leading Senate super PAC, Senate Majority PAC, just started spending millions in Georgia.An SMP-affiliated group, Georgia Honor, reported spending more than $3 million this month on ads attacking Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.The group has reserved more than $33 million in Georgia airtime this fall. The other side: The major Republican Senate PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, has reserved $37.1 million. The big picture: Advertising intelligence firm AdImpact projects the 2022 cycle will see nearly $9.7 billion in political advertising.That's more than double the previous midterm record, which was set in 2018. It's also more than was spent during a 2020 election cycle that featured a hotly contested presidential race.
National progressive political organization targets Texas Latinos
Determined to mobilize Latinos, a national progressive political organization is entering the Texas fray.Driving the news: Organizers at Mijente tell Axios they plan to spend as much as $1.2 million in Texas in the coming months as part of their "Fuera Abbott" campaign.The money will chiefly pay for door-knocking and fieldwork in South Texas aiming to oust the governor.Why it matters: The Texas governor's race, pitting two master fundraisers in incumbent Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, is shaping up as the most expensive in the nation — and the mobilization of voters in traditionally low-turnout areas of the state...
Colorado U.S. Senate race shifts toward GOP, despite recent poll
A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic," a downgrade for incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and...
DeSantis announces voter fraud charges against 20 people
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced charges against 20 people for allegations they illegally voted in the 2020 election. Driving the news: DeSantis said those being arrested had been formerly convicted of murder or sex offenses, the two crimes exempt from a state amendment that restored voting rights to most former felons.
Charted: The partisan battle for state Senates
Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada and Texas each have five or fewer seats separating the majority and minority party in their state Senates — and all have elections coming up in November, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Why it matters: Republicans have dominated...
Michigan court temporarily blocks pre-Roe abortion ban
A county judge in Michigan on Friday ruled that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Driving the news: Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said that enforcing the ban would "send the health care system into crisis." Catch up fast: The 1931 law makes abortion illegal unless...
Virginia is the birthplace of barbecue
Sorry, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and probably parts of Georgia, but Southern barbecue was invented in Virginia. What's happening: That's the argument countless food historians have been making for decades (there's even a book about it) and one that's gotten new life thanks to Deb Freeman, a Richmond-based food writer and podcaster who focuses on African American foodways. Why it matters: Barbecue and barbecue tourism can drive millions of dollars for local economies — at least in the states that market it well, which Virginia doesn't. But, more importantly, the perfecting of this very American Southern food belongs not...
Advocacy group wants to expand Texas abortion law
The anti-abortion advocacy group Texas Right to Life will lobby for new legislation that would expand aspects of 2021's Heartbeat Act, which incentivizes individuals to sue anyone who assists in an abortion, a spokesperson for the organization tells Axios. Why it matters: The proposed bill would allow anyone to file...
Judge says Mormon church can't withhold information in abuse case
A judge in Arizona ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can't withhold information in a sex abuse lawsuit under the state's "clergy-penitent privilege." Driving the news: The man, who died in 2017, posted footage of himself abusing his daughters and bragged about it online, so he effectively waived his own confidentiality, the judge ruled.
Judge temporarily blocks Utah's transgender athlete ban
A state judge temporarily blocked Utah's controversial law that bars transgender girls from competing in school sports matching their gender identity on Thursday, saying it "is plainly unfavorable treatment." Why it matters: The injunction against the law, which went into effect on July 1, arose from a lawsuit from three...
Axios’ Jason Clayworth is the first guy in the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest
I won sixth place at the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest on Friday. There were about a dozen entries. Why it matters: I didn’t win but I was the first guy to compete in the contest’s history. Catch up fast: Husband calling is a state fair...
Ohio may forfeit millions in rent assistance
Ohio is sitting on millions of dollars in unspent rental assistance it received in late 2020, but a department tasked with distributing it says the money will be fully utilized soon.Why it matters: This is a use-it-or-lose-it federal relief program, so Ohio's share could be forfeited if not allocated by Sept. 30.State of play: Ohio received more than half a billion dollars in the first round of Emergency Rental Assistance funding given to states and local governments at the height of the pandemic.This funding helped Americans stave off evictions by paying for delinquent rent, late fees and internet.Yes, but: Ohio has been slow to distribute these funds...
D.C.'s “new” neighborhoods, and how they came to be
For those of us who’ve called D.C. home for a decade or more, it sometimes feels as if we’re living in an entirely new city. The leafy Southwest quadrant used to feel off the grid to many Washingtonians, prized by members of Congress and a couple of Supreme Court justices who wanted to stay out of the spotlight. Today the neighborhood is home to Arena Stage’s cutting-edge architecture and a mini city-within-a-city along the waterfront at The Wharf.
Texas school district temporarily pulls 41 books, including the Bible, from shelves
A school district in Texas has temporarily removed all books from library shelves that have been challenged within the last year, including all versions of the Bible and an adaption of Anne Frank's diary. Driving the news: Keller Independent School District, near Fort Worth, has directed all teachers and librarians...
The Rubells return to D.C. with long-awaited art museum
The long-awaited Rubell Museum just named D.C. arts veteran Caitlin Berry as its director, bringing it one step closer to opening this fall. Why it matters: The contemporary art museum — funded by art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell and housed in the former Randall Junior High School building in Southwest — has been 10 years in the making. The Rubells, who made their fortune thanks to Don’s brother Steve who ran the Studio 54 business, first took their legacy to Miami where they opened a museum “housed in a former Drug Enforcement Agency warehouse where the...
Redemption BBQ is one of best examples of Virginia barbecue
If you're looking to try Virginia barbecue, some of the best in the state can be found in a Short Pump strip mall at Redemption BBQ, (as well as Old Original Ronnie's), Richmond-based food writer Deb Freeman tells Axios.Freeman's work as a writer and podcaster has breathed new life into the argument that Virginia is the birthplace of barbecue.What's happening: Redemption owner and pitmaster John Vest opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant in January, two years after he launched his Richmond food truck by the same name. The intrigue: Vest's roots are far from Virginia and far from cooking. He grew up...
APS, Fulton schools use technology to beef up security
With schools across metro Atlanta back in session, district leaders are taking various steps to keep students and staff safe.Why it matters: The tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers has districts across the country scrambling to improve security for the new academic year.What's happening: Atlanta Public Schools will add more metal detectors in high-traffic areas at middle and high schools, schools police chief Ronald Appling told Axios.Appling said about $2.6 million has been budgeted for the project.Next school year, Appling said the district will begin installing security vestibules at elementary schools...
State fair food battle
👋 Hey, it's Monica. This week I got a baptism by fried foods at my first Illinois State Fair. I've since tried more dishes, including: Tastiest: A bag of warm cinnamon mini doughnuts ($8).Weirdest: A dill spear wrapped in cream cheese and pastrami ($3). Worst: Sirloin on a stick with dry, tasteless beef ($10). Photo: Monica Eng/Axios The intrigue: Fellow Axios Local reporters have sampled their share of wacky fair food this year — maybe even weirder than ours — and they shared their reports.Iowa: Axios Des Moines' Jason Clayworth indulged in a deep-fried queso burger featuring batter-encased beef...
More Arizonans are renting out rooms on Airbnb as inflation rises
With inflation hitting our pocketbooks, more Arizonans are renting out rooms in their homes to make some extra cash, according to Airbnb. In the past year, Arizona saw one of the nation's largest increases in rentals through Airbnb in the country. State of play: 41% of U.S. Airbnb hosts say...
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter calls for 15% property tax hike
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants to raise the property tax levy by roughly 15% to pay for road upgrades, public safety initiatives and dozens of new roles across city departments.The big picture: Carter's 2023 budget proposal, unveiled yesterday, outlines $782 million in proposed spending. General fund spending on city agencies would increase nearly 9%, to $352 million. About half of the property tax levy hike — roughly $13.5 million — would go toward routine road maintenance that was previously covered by fees and assessments.What it means for you: The increase in property tax collections would translate to an additional...
