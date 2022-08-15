Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwisradio.com
Patricia A. Giebel
Patricia A. Giebel, age 84, of Pigeon Falls, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in. the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls. Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Our. Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in...
wwisradio.com
Jann (Wollberg) Overlien
Jann (Wollberg) Overlien, 65, died August 15, 2021 in Black River Falls, WI. Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at Melrose Alliance Church. Burial to follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 12:30 P.M. until service time. Zwickey Funeral Homes,...
wwisradio.com
Posts in August 17, 2022
Larinna997 - Duane Bowen, age 87, of Black River Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home. He wasborn March […]. Jannette Elizabeth (Frost) Miller, 99 of rural Tomah, WI passed away peacefully meeting her Lord and Savior on July 14th, […]. larinna997 - https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/auctions/detail/bw84493. larinna997...
wwisradio.com
Vandals Cause Significant Damage to Forrest Street Elementary School
Vandalism at Forrest Street Elementary School will cause the school to be closed for at least another month longer. Vandals caused significant damage by shattering glass doors, spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building and destroying technology. Black River Falls superintendent Shelly Severson calls it a frustrating setback. “The idea of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
City of Black River Falls Committee Meeting Wednesday August 17
A meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the City of Black River Falls is this evening at City Hall. City Administrator Brad Chown says a number of reports will be heard including summaries from the departments of Police, Parks and Recreation, Street, and Fire. A City Administrator’s report as well as a report from Library Director Cara Hart will be reviewed. The meeting starts at 6:00, again at Black River Falls City Hall.
Comments / 0