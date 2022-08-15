Register to Win: Jurassic World Dominion Digital Download

OWN THE EXTENDED EDITION ON DIGITAL, 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAY TM AUGUST 16, 2022

FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Universal City, California, August 9, 2022 – Bring home JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION boasting 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage, an alternate opening, more dinosaurs and more action on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on August 16 th , 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Having generated over $950 million in global ticket sales, the summer’s colossal adventure from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures topped the box-office charts in 72 markets around the world release weekend and broke franchise records in 16, earning an “A-” CinemaScore. In addition to the Extended cut, this exclusive special edition includes captivating behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie from beginning to end, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and much more, for the perfect movie night at home.

Two worlds collide as the epic saga that began with Jurassic Park comes to a grand conclusion in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION . Directed by Colin Trevorrow and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two Jurassic Park films, JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION takes place four years after Isla Nublar’s destruction when dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Facing the cataclysmic consequences of a planet once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of Jurassic heroes unite as doctors Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) return to join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for an incredible adventure that will determine the destiny of humans and dinosaurs once and for all.

0

For more information on JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION, please visit:

UPHE Website: https://www.uphe.com/movies/jurassic-world-dominion

UPHE Trailer: https://uni.pictures/ JurassicWorldDominion_Announce

YouTube: @JurassicWorld

Facebook: @JurassicWorld

Twitter: @JurassicWorld

Instagram: @JurassicWorld

#JurassicWorldDominion