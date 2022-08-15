ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KOAT 7

APS students dealing with broken air-conditioning units, parents frustrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a hot start to the school year for some students at Painted Sky Elementary School, all because of broken air-conditioning units. "We'd come in for a second meet-the-teacher event in the classroom, and it was about 85 degrees in my child's classroom," Natalie Chavez, an Albuquerque Public Schools parent, said.
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand

[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
rrobserver.com

Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico

Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
newmexicopbs.org

Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
rrobserver.com

Apartment community gets Governing Body approval of site plan

A 10-acre, 216-unit apartment complex, which some call low-income housing and others work-force housing, came one step closer to becoming a reality when the Rio Rancho Governing Body, in a vote of 6 to 1, approved the project’s initial site plan application at its August 11 meeting. Both opponents...
rrobserver.com

PART ONE: Corrales’s diesel-powered bucket brigade

Editor’s Note: This is part one of a three-part series on the Village of Corrales’ unique — but effective — fire suppression system. See Part Two Saturday and Part Three Sunday. Have you ever wondered how Corrales — a village without its own water department and...
KRQE News 13

Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting & Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
KRQE News 13

Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque closed the long-time problematic Coronado Park Wednesday after years of issues including a murder last week. The park’s closure brought a sense of relief and hope to the area around Coronado park. Just five blocks away from the park, nobody is celebrating.  For 7 years Coronado Park was […]
rrobserver.com

Crime-ridden Coronado Park shuttered on Wednesday; weapons, fentanyl found

ALBUQUERQUE – After weeks of outreach, service offerings and notice, the c. ity closed Coronado Park Wednesday, Albuquerque officials said. The area has been fenced off, leaving empty grounds that had been a hotbed for narcotic usage, trafficking and organized crime. The park sustained severe damage and it became increasingly difficult for city staff to clean it over the years. Damage to the park’s irrigation system, a dug in-ground pool, pilfered electricity, hazardous trees, and overall lack of sanitation posed increasing health risks to the people in the park, officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
KOAT 7

2 injured in possible explosion and fire in Valencia County

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — The Valencia County Fire Department says they are on scene of a possible explosion and fire at Mesa Oil on Highway 304. Fire officials say two people were transported for minor injuries. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
KOAT 7

Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
