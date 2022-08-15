Read full article on original website
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
'It's dangerous': APS parents concerned about students with overcrowded buses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some buses at Albuquerque Public Schools are getting overcrowded, and parents aren't happy about it. "That's not right. That's very unsafe for our kids," Tia Martinez, an APS parent, said. The feelings of shock and frustration comes after several pictures emerged, which show one bus completely...
KOAT 7
APS students dealing with broken air-conditioning units, parents frustrated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a hot start to the school year for some students at Painted Sky Elementary School, all because of broken air-conditioning units. "We'd come in for a second meet-the-teacher event in the classroom, and it was about 85 degrees in my child's classroom," Natalie Chavez, an Albuquerque Public Schools parent, said.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand
[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
Concern after Albuquerque plans closure of two recycle drop-off sites
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass. “This I […]
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
rrobserver.com
Apartment community gets Governing Body approval of site plan
A 10-acre, 216-unit apartment complex, which some call low-income housing and others work-force housing, came one step closer to becoming a reality when the Rio Rancho Governing Body, in a vote of 6 to 1, approved the project’s initial site plan application at its August 11 meeting. Both opponents...
rrobserver.com
PART ONE: Corrales’s diesel-powered bucket brigade
Editor’s Note: This is part one of a three-part series on the Village of Corrales’ unique — but effective — fire suppression system. See Part Two Saturday and Part Three Sunday. Have you ever wondered how Corrales — a village without its own water department and...
City councilors suspend proposed Santa Fe shopping cart ordinance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed shopping cart ordinance in Santa Fe has been shelved. The bill was in response to the city spending roughly $47,000 to return shopping carts to their original stores in a ten-month span. The Santa Fe city council suggested fining retailers $150 for every cart they had to return. During […]
Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting & Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque closed the long-time problematic Coronado Park Wednesday after years of issues including a murder last week. The park’s closure brought a sense of relief and hope to the area around Coronado park. Just five blocks away from the park, nobody is celebrating. For 7 years Coronado Park was […]
rrobserver.com
Crime-ridden Coronado Park shuttered on Wednesday; weapons, fentanyl found
ALBUQUERQUE – After weeks of outreach, service offerings and notice, the c. ity closed Coronado Park Wednesday, Albuquerque officials said. The area has been fenced off, leaving empty grounds that had been a hotbed for narcotic usage, trafficking and organized crime. The park sustained severe damage and it became increasingly difficult for city staff to clean it over the years. Damage to the park’s irrigation system, a dug in-ground pool, pilfered electricity, hazardous trees, and overall lack of sanitation posed increasing health risks to the people in the park, officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
KOAT 7
2 injured in possible explosion and fire in Valencia County
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — The Valencia County Fire Department says they are on scene of a possible explosion and fire at Mesa Oil on Highway 304. Fire officials say two people were transported for minor injuries. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
New Mexico prosecutors point out flaws in pretrial services system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a detention hearing for Muhammad Syed, the man accused of murdering Muslim men, prosecutors pointed out glaring issues in the pretrial services system. It’s nothing new, people, charged with a crime being released under conditions intended to keep the community safe. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, so many of […]
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday, Aug. 21, veggies and some jazz
This year’s Mayor’s Sunday is Funday will be the 17th annual event that brings our community together for an afternoon of fun and sharing what’s going on in Rio Rancho. In 2021, well over 6000 of our neighbors came together to enjoy one of the coolest and most exciting events of the summer. Our theme this year is Go Green Rio Rancho.
