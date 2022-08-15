ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myqcountry.com

Fraternity of Police protest outside St. Joseph city hall over pay concerns

The St. Joseph Police Department is 39 officers short, as they’ve struggled to recruit and retain officers with some leaving for other cities. The Fraternal Order of Police, NWMO Lodge #3, says the staffing shortage creates an unsafe community. FOP members were outside City Hall Wednesday, protesting while off-duty,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Things are back in full swing at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum

After a complete renovation that took three years the Truman Presidential Library and Museum is once again fully operational. Aside from the complete renovation the museum also saw limited hours during the same time period. Presidential Library Director Kurt Graham says that construction projects are always difficult and taxing. “But...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy