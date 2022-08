Khloé Kardashian had a standout fashion moment while supporting her sister Kendall Jenner. The reality star and Good American entrepreneur wore a black tank bodysuit at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO