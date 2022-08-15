Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'
Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform. Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79...
This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
UMB Financial President Trades $330K In Company Stock
Martin Dominic Karaba, President at UMB Financial UMBF, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $330,933.
Testosterone-Drug Focused Penny Stock Falls On Bankruptcy Fears
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc CRXT has implemented a 40% reduction in staff as it evaluates strategic alternatives and terminates certain research and development activities. With $19.2 million in cash & cash equivalents and $40.5 million of senior notes payable, the company is pulling out all the stops to stay afloat.
General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained...
BIT Mining Shares Drop As Q2 Revenue Halves On Declining Cryptocurrency Prices
BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 55% year-on-year to $195.5 million. Cryptocurrency price weakness and higher energy prices have significantly impacted the quarterly revenues. Total hash rate capacity of the company’s online Ethereum mining machines is about 3,536.2GH/s as of August 19, 2022. For...
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Unrivaled Brands Stock Drops On Strong Q2 Revenue & Profit Growth
Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV released its second quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing total revenue of $17.56 million, an increase of 511.0% compared to total revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit was $8.27...
How Is The Market Feeling About Capstone Green Energy?
Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.51% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 186 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Gildan Activewear: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gildan Activewear GIL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.9 per share. On Wednesday, Gildan Activewear will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 16.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
