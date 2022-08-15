ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
Benzinga

UMB Financial President Trades $330K In Company Stock

Martin Dominic Karaba, President at UMB Financial UMBF, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $330,933.
Benzinga

Testosterone-Drug Focused Penny Stock Falls On Bankruptcy Fears

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc CRXT has implemented a 40% reduction in staff as it evaluates strategic alternatives and terminates certain research and development activities. With $19.2 million in cash & cash equivalents and $40.5 million of senior notes payable, the company is pulling out all the stops to stay afloat.
Benzinga

BIT Mining Shares Drop As Q2 Revenue Halves On Declining Cryptocurrency Prices

BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 55% year-on-year to $195.5 million. Cryptocurrency price weakness and higher energy prices have significantly impacted the quarterly revenues. Total hash rate capacity of the company’s online Ethereum mining machines is about 3,536.2GH/s as of August 19, 2022. For...
Benzinga

17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Capstone Green Energy?

Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.51% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 186 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Gildan Activewear: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gildan Activewear GIL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.9 per share. On Wednesday, Gildan Activewear will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 16.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
