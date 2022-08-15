A meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the City of Black River Falls is this evening at City Hall. City Administrator Brad Chown says a number of reports will be heard including summaries from the departments of Police, Parks and Recreation, Street, and Fire. A City Administrator’s report as well as a report from Library Director Cara Hart will be reviewed. The meeting starts at 6:00, again at Black River Falls City Hall.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO