Baldwinsville, NY

Angel anniversary: Annal’s Angels fundraiser is Sept. 3 at Palmer Elementary in Baldwinsville

 3 days ago
Annal’s Angels is raising money to renovate the children’s section of the Baldwinsville Public Library. This is a rendering of Maryella and Elizabeth’s Children’s Corner.

BALDWINSVILLE — Annal’s Angels 5K Run/Walk returns for a second year at a new location: Palmer Elementary, the school Maryella and Elizabeth Annal attended. The event takes place Sept. 3, 2022, two years to the day after the car accident that killed the Annal sisters.

The 5K — and family-friendly event that takes place directly afterward — will raise money for Annal’s Angels, the organization Tom and Maureen Annal founded after their daughters’ deaths.

“Last year was still a fundraiser but more of a memorial event. This year we’re focusing more on the fundraising piece,” Maureen said.

Maryella Annal, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9, died in a car accident Sept. 3, 2020. They attended Palmer Elementary.

Annal’s Angels focuses on fostering literacy, supporting education and helping animals, goals that reflect Maryella and Elizabeth’s interests and personalities. The foundation’s major goal is to raise money to renovate the children’s area of the Baldwinsville Public Library.

Last fall, the Annals spoke with BPL Director Meg Van Patten about their vision.

“We expressed our interest in doing something in the children’s library in the girls’ honor and it kind of fit Meg’s plan of refreshing that area of the library,” Maureen said.

An architect has created a rendering of what Maryella and Elizabeth’s Children Corner will look like. The plan incorporates the girls’ favorite colors and animals — purple and sloths for Maryella, teal and koalas for Elizabeth.

The revamped children’s corner also will include a reading nook/play area that resembles an Erie Canal boat. Maureen said Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli has secured funding toward this part of the project.

Maryella’s love of reading shines through in a book exchange at the Sept. 3 event. Families are invited to bring books to trade with each other. Kids can participate in Elizabeth’s Coloring Contest or have their faces painted by Johnnie-lynn Fioramonti of The Painting Cafe. The event also includes a donation drive for Friends Forever Animal Rescue in Pennellville.

“Both of our girls loved animals, especially puppies,” Maureen said.

According to their parents, Elizabeth loved computers and both girls wanted to be teachers when they grew up. Thanks to last year’s 5K, Annal’s Angels was able to start an endowment of $25,000 for a scholarship in Maryella’s name. This past year, Annal’s Angels and the Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Fund/Dollars for Scholars awarded two $1,000 scholarships to graduating Baker seniors. Sarah LeMay, who is attending SUNY Oswego, received the Maryella Annal Memorial Scholarship and Carter Erwin received the Elizabeth Annal Memorial Scholarship. He is majoring in computer science at Rochester Institute of Technology.

While the Sept. 3 fundraiser is full of joyous activities, there will also be an educational component. Attendees who learn about the dangerous consequences of distracted driving and sign a pledge to drive distraction-free will receive an Annal’s Angels key chain. Last year, 167 people signed the pledge.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving led to 3,142 deaths in 2020. Distractions range from cellphone use to talking with passengers, eating or drinking, and adjusting the stereo or GPS system.

“It’s not just cellphones. Every car has a flat screen in it like a tablet, so people are paying attention to that,” Tom said.

“We just want people to really think when you get behind the wheel. It only takes seconds to ruin somebody’s life or end somebody’s life,” Maureen added.

The Annals caution drivers to be aware of their speed and surroundings, especially in residential neighborhoods where children are playing.

“People driving like that think it can’t happen to them. They’re wrong,” Maureen said.

The Annals started their foundation to give back to the community that has supported them in their grief.

“From the moment of the accident, the support from the community has been overwhelming,” Maureen said. “The community is so generous between sponsoring the race itself and donating items and gift cards for the raffles. It’s been tremendous. They just seem so happy to do it. It’s really heartwarming.”

Attendees of the Sept. 3 event can enjoy music by The Groove Line Event DJs, feast on offerings from the Liehs & Steigerwald food truck and enter raffles to win prizes from local businesses. Event sponsors and donors include San Miguel Mexican Restaurant, Angry Garlic, Bee You, JessiCakes, Mama’s Sugar Slate, La Tresse Salon + Spa, Orange and Olive, Apparel Brothers and Miller’s Crossing Design.

Those who are unable to attend the Sept. 3 event can still purchase raffle tickets ahead of time. Annal’s Angels will be selling raffle tickets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

Annal’s Angels 5K takes place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Palmer Elementary, located 7864 Hicks Road in Lysander. 5K registration costs $25; in-person participation is capped at 250 people, so virtual participants are welcome. The Koala Krawl for kids age 10 and younger is an untimed fun run; registration is $10. Visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Baldwinsville/AnnalsAngels5k to register.

The event continues after the 5K from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit annalsangels.org or email [email protected] to learn more.

