(Medford, WI) — A Taylor County judge has sentenced a driver to seven years in prison for hitting an Amish buggy while he was high on drugs. Authorities say 36-year-old Skyler Opelt of Medford had to be revived with the use of Narcan at the scene. The crash in the town of Little Black last November killed a mother and injured several of her children. Witnesses say when Opelt came to he refused to help the crash victims. He will be given credit for the 260 days of incarceration he has already served.

MEDFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO