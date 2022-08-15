Read full article on original website
Patricia A. Giebel
Patricia A. Giebel, age 84, of Pigeon Falls, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in. the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls. Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Our. Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in...
City of Black River Falls Committee Meeting Wednesday August 17
A meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the City of Black River Falls is this evening at City Hall. City Administrator Brad Chown says a number of reports will be heard including summaries from the departments of Police, Parks and Recreation, Street, and Fire. A City Administrator’s report as well as a report from Library Director Cara Hart will be reviewed. The meeting starts at 6:00, again at Black River Falls City Hall.
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Jann (Wollberg) Overlien
Jann (Wollberg) Overlien, 65, died August 15, 2021 in Black River Falls, WI. Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at Melrose Alliance Church. Burial to follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 12:30 P.M. until service time. Zwickey Funeral Homes,...
Vandals Cause Significant Damage to Forrest Street Elementary School
Vandalism at Forrest Street Elementary School will cause the school to be closed for at least another month longer. Vandals caused significant damage by shattering glass doors, spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building and destroying technology. Black River Falls superintendent Shelly Severson calls it a frustrating setback. “The idea of...
Fatal Buggy Accident Driver Sentenced
(Medford, WI) — A Taylor County judge has sentenced a driver to seven years in prison for hitting an Amish buggy while he was high on drugs. Authorities say 36-year-old Skyler Opelt of Medford had to be revived with the use of Narcan at the scene. The crash in the town of Little Black last November killed a mother and injured several of her children. Witnesses say when Opelt came to he refused to help the crash victims. He will be given credit for the 260 days of incarceration he has already served.
