iMac computers now available at Advanced Learning Library
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library says they have added iMac computers to the Digital Pavilion at the Advanced Learning Library .
The library says iMacs have been a popular request by library members over the years.
"Some customers prefer Apple to PC, but most customers want access to Apple computers for design and editing purposes," says Jeff Tate, Digital Services Manager for Wichita Public Library in a news release. "Apple computers excel at creative work, and we are seeing a higher demand for assistance with graphic design, video and photo editing and audio production."
Each computer comes with the full Adobe suite installed, including Premiere Pro for video editing and Photoshop for images. They also have Final Cut Pro for professional video editing and Logic Pro for audio editing and engineering.
A grant from the South Central Kansas Library System covered the cost of the computers.
